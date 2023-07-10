Stronger US Dollar Leads TSMC To Beat Earnings Expectations

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's (TSM) earnings came in above management's expectations, thanks to a strengthening U.S. dollar, even as net revenue for June fell 11.4% from May and 11.1% from a year earlier to NT$156.4 billion ($4.98 billion).

KEY TAKEAWAYS TSMC's net revenue in June was down 11.4% from May 2023 and 11.1% from June 2022.

Despite the drop in revenue, the chipmaker's numbers were slightly better than expected.

Given its role in AI and ties to Apple, analysts are positive about TSMC going ahead.

The strengthening of the U.S. dollar against the new Taiwan dollar (NT$) boosted the numbers slightly above expectations because the company's revenue is mainly in U.S. dollars, while its expenses are in New Taiwan dollars (NT$). The stronger U.S. dollar lowered its expenses relative to revenue. The net revenue for the second quarter of the current calendar year was reported at NT$480.8 billion ($15.3 billion), above the lowest point of management guidance of $15.2 billion.

After 13 consecutive years of record revenue and strong profit growth, TSMC, one of the world's largest contract chipmakers, witnessed the fourth straight month of a year-on-year decline in net revenue.

Analysts of advisory firm Wedbush Securities expect risks to the company in the next quarter, predicting that the company's recovery appears to be pushed to 2023. While the 2023 sales goals are still achievable, sales will be more concentrated in the year's second half than previously anticipated. Typically, sales in the tech industry tend to be higher closer to the holiday season.

TSMC manufactures wafers for a wide range of customers, including Apple, Qualcomm, and Nvidia. Given strong AI requirements, analysts predict some positive momentum for the chip manufacturer going ahead.

Another positive factor for TSMC is Oracle's recent announcement that it will purchase billions of dollars of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Ampere parts, suggesting that the revenue for server CPUs will continue to shift from Intel (INTC) to TSMC in the near term. AMD and Ampere are both using TSMC's fabrication facilities to manufacture their chips, so this shift in Oracle's purchasing patterns will likely benefit TSMC.

Given TSMC's role in manufacturing semiconductor chips that are used in nearly all available AI products and its ties to Apple Inc (AAPL), analysts remain positive about the chipmaker's shares.

TSMC's shares were down 0.06% in early market trading on Monday.