Take-Two Interactive Shares Soar on Upbeat Earnings, Demand Forecast

The video game maker hinted it's developing an "array of hit titles"

By
Bill McColl
Bill McColl
Full Bio

Bill McColl has 25+ years of experience as a senior producer and writer for TV, radio, and digital media leading teams of anchors, reporters, and editors in creating news broadcasts, covering some of the most notable news stories of the time.

Learn about our editorial policies
Published May 18, 2023
Grand Theft Auto V on sale in 2013

Mario Tama / Staff / Getty Images

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) is the best-performing stock in the S&P 500 as the video game developer reported better-than-expected sales, and said it expects demand to soar in coming years.

Take-Two’s fiscal fourth quarter net bookings, a form of adjusted revenue, jumped 64.8% to $1.39 billion, above analysts’ forecasts. It was boosted by sales of legacy games such as Grand Theft Auto and NBA 2K.

The company is dealing with a "challenging consumer backdrop," CEO Strauss Zelnick explained, adding that inflation has made gamers more judicious in their spending on entertainment. He indicated that boosts demand for bargain titles and blockbuster games. Zelnick said Take-Two's scale and profit margin will grow as the company executes its strategy and releases what it believes will be "an array of hit titles."

New Grand Theft Auto Speculation

Take-Two noted its forecast for current-year adjusted revenue would be between $5.45 billion and $5.55 billion, short of estimates. Despite this, the company said it anticipates delivering 36 video game titles through 2025 and 2026, with $8 billion in net bookings in 2025 and more than $1 billion in operating cash flow. That has fueled speculation that Take-Two will be releasing a new version of Grand Theft Auto next year, adding to investors' enthusiasm.

Shares of the video game maker jumped 12% today to their highest level in more than a year. They're up almost 35% year-to-date, double a 17% average gain among S&P 500 consumer discretionary stocks in the same period.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) Return YTD

YCharts
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. "Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Results for Fiscal Year 2023."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description