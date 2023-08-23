Term Length Rate Term Minimum Deposit 3-Month CDs Dow Credit Union 5.65% APY 3 months $500 Signature Federal Credit Union 5.55% APY 3 months $500 6-Month CDs TotalDirectBank 5.56% APY 6 months $25,000 NASA Federal Credit Union 5.55% APY 9 months $10,000 Dow Credit Union 5.50% APY 6 months $500 Mountain America Credit Union 5.50% APY 6 months $500 Signature Federal Credit Union 5.50% APY 6 months $500 NexBank 5.50% APY 6 months $25,000 1-Year CDs Abound Credit Union 5.75% APY 10 months $500 MapleMark Bank 5.75% APY 12 months $25,000 TotalDirectBank 5.65% APY 12 months $25,000 Connexus Credit Union 5.61% APY 12 months $5,000 Northern Bank Direct 5.60% APY 11 months $500 NexBank 5.60% APY 12 months $25,000 Northpointe Bank 5.55% APY 11 months $25,000 Colorado Federal Savings Bank 5.55% APY 12 months $5,000 All In Credit Union 5.54% APY 12 months $25 Sun East Federal Credit Union 5.50% APY 11 months $500 Forbright Bank 5.50% APY 12 months $1,000 Limelight Bank 5.50% APY 12 months $1,000 Rising Bank 5.50% APY 12 months $1,000 CommunityWide Federal Credit Union 5.50% APY 12 months $1,000 Sallie Mae Bank 5.50% APY 12 months $2,500 Popular Direct 5.50% APY 12 months $10,000 Merrick Bank 5.50% APY 12 months $25,000 Garden Savings Federal Credit Union 5.50% APY 13 months $1,000 18-Month CDs Sallie Mae Bank 5.55% 18 months $2,500 MapleMark Bank 5.55% 18 months $25,000 All In Credit Union 5.54% 18 months $1,000 2-Year CDs MapleMark Bank 5.50% 24 months $25,000

Looking to lock in one of today's record rates for longer than two years? We also publish daily rankings of the best 3-year, 4-year, and 5-year certificates.

Why Today’s CDs Are Paying Record Rates

The Federal Reserve has been aggressively hiking the federal funds rate since March 2022 in a fight against decades-high inflation. With 11 increases across 12 meetings, the central bank has raised its benchmark rate a cumulative 5.25%. That's taken the fed funds rate beyond its 2006–2007 peak and to its highest level since 2001.



As a result, CD rates have surged in 2023, as you can see below. Take 1-year certificates as an example. The top nationwide rate before the Fed's rate-hike campaign began was 0.80% APY. Today the leading rate in the country is an eye-popping 5.75% APY.

Will CD Rates Climb Higher This Year?

It's impossible to say whether CD rates have more room to run, as it hinges entirely on whether or not the Fed will implement another rate hike in 2023. After its July meeting, the Fed's official statement left the door open for additional increases this year, emphasizing its commitment to bring inflation down to the Fed's 2% target level.

In post-meeting comments, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has indicated that the rate-setting committee has not made any decisions yet on whether to raise rates again in 2023, or if so, what timing or pace any increases would follow. He specifically stated that a hike and a pause were each possibilities at the next meeting, scheduled for September 19-20.

At the time of this writing, financial markets are betting on only 10-15% odds of a September Fed increase, with the probabilities of an increase at the November or December meetings rising to the 35-40% range.

Only time will tell what the Fed actually does over the rest of this year. If they opt to implement another increase, that will certainly drive CD rates a bit higher. But with returns already at record levels, the gains will be only incremental. If instead they signal they're ready to hold rates steady, the top CD rates could begin inching lower.

For money you don't want to commit to a CD, consider one of the options in our daily rankings of the best high-yield savings accounts and the best money market accounts, which are also paying record rates right now.

Rate Collection Methodology Disclosure

Every business day, Investopedia tracks the rate data of more than 200 banks and credit unions that offer money market, savings accounts, and CDs to customers nationwide, and determines daily rankings of the top-paying accounts. To qualify for our lists, the institution must be federally insured (FDIC for banks, NCUA for credit unions), and the account's minimum initial deposit must not exceed $25,000.



Banks must be available in at least 40 states. And while some credit unions require you to donate to a specific charity or association to become a member if you don't meet other eligibility criteria (e.g., you don't live in a certain area or work in a certain kind of job), we exclude credit unions whose donation requirement is $40 or more. For more about how we choose the best rates, read our full methodology.