Target Posts First Quarterly Sales Decline in Six Years, Lowers Outlook

Lower discretionary spending, Pride backlash, and rising retail theft impacted sales

By
Mack Wilowski
Mack Wilowski
Full Bio
Mack Wilowski is a staff writer for Investopedia, focusing on breaking news stories, earnings previews, and company-specific insights and analysis. Previously, he was an associate editor for Investopedia's earned media team, where he covered the New York City Recovery Index and Economy Tracker, the weekly "What to Expect" markets preview, The Investopedia Express and Green Investor podcast transcripts, and the Term of the Day newsletter.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published August 16, 2023
Target store

Scott Olson / Staff / Getty Images

Target (TGT) posted its first quarterly sales decline in six years on Wednesday amid lower discretionary spending, a backlash against the company's Pride collection, and rising retail theft, prompting the big-box retailer to lower its full-year outlook.

Key Takeaways

  • Target posted its first quarterly sales decline in six years on Wednesday, with net sales down 4.9% from the same quarter last year.
  • Despite this, profit surged 356% from a year earlier to $835 million, reflecting a larger-than-normal inventory drawdown and lower margins in the year-ago quarter.
  • Sales were negatively impacted by a combination of lower discretionary spending, a backlash over the company's Pride collection, and rising retail theft.

Net sales were down 4.9% from the same quarter last year to $24.77 billion, below consensus estimates of $24.96 billion. Comparable store sales fell 4.3%, while digital sales tumbled 10.5%. Despite this, profit surged 356% from a year earlier to $835 million, reflecting a larger-than-normal inventory drawdown and lower margins in the year-ago quarter. Earnings per share (EPS) came in at $1.80, well above estimates of $1.40.

Inventories fell 17% due to a lower stock of discretionary goods, mainly apparel and home goods. However, the decline was less than expected, as analysts were projecting a 25% fall.

Sales were dragged down by a triple whammy of lower discretionary spending, a backlash by some customers over the company's Pride collection, and losses associated with organized retail crime and theft.

Discretionary sales have stalled as a combination of rising interest rates, persistently elevated inflation, and uncertainty over the broader economy have caused cost-conscious shoppers to pull back on spending. It's a stark reversal from the early days of the pandemic, when stimulus checks and excess savings prompted consumers to splurge on discretionary items, lifting Target's sales.

By contrast, today's high inflation and rising interest rates have led consumers to focus on needs rather than wants, while excess savings are increasingly spent on experiences, like vacations and concerts, rather than goods.

A backlash by some customers over the company's Pride offerings, which Target unveiled leading up to Pride month, also weighed on sales. Target eventually withdrew some of its offerings due to concerns about employees' safety.

The retailer is also dealing with rising crime and theft. Target warned in its first-quarter earnings report that it could lose $500 million more in inventory losses to organized retail crime.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) defines organized retail crime as the large-scale theft of merchandise with the intent to resell the items for financial gain. It's a growing problem for America's retailers, which lost an estimated $94.5 billion due to inventory 'shrink' in 2021.

As a result of these headwinds, Target lowered its full-year EPS forecast to between $7 and $8, from $7.75 to $8.75, and now expects comparable sales to decline by mid-single-digit percentages this year.

Target shares surged up to 8% in early trading Wednesday before giving back some gains. They're down 14% so far this year, far underperforming a 33% gain for the broader S&P 500 consumer discretionary sector over the same period.

Target (TGT) YTD Return

YCharts
Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Target Corp. "Target Corporation Reports Second Quarter (2022) Earnings."

  2. Target Corp. "Target Corporation Reports Second Quarter Earnings."

  3. Target Corp. "Target Corporation Reports First Quarter Earnings."

  4. National Retail Federation. "Organized Retail Crime."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description