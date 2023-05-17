Target's Profit and Revenue Rise Despite Inflation Impact

By
Bill McColl
Bill McColl
Full Bio

Bill McColl has 25+ years of experience as a senior producer and writer for TV, radio, and digital media leading teams of anchors, reporters, and editors in creating news broadcasts, covering some of the most notable news stories of the time.

Learn about our editorial policies
Published May 17, 2023
Target store

Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Target posted better-than-expected quarterly results even though inflation led consumers to switch their shopping habits.
  • The company noted strong demand for its “frequency businesses,” which include beauty, food and beverage, and household essentials.
  • The earnings news sent shares of Target 2.6% higher on Wednesday. 


Target (TGT) posted better-than-expected quarterly results even though inflation led consumers to switch their shopping habits away from higher-priced discretionary products to lower-priced ones.

The retailer reported earnings per share (EPS) of $2.05, well above analysts’ forecasts. Revenue increased 0.6% to $25.32 billion, a bit more than estimates. Comparable store sales, which include both in store and online purchases, were unchanged from a year ago, with sales at physical stores rising (+0.7%) while digital sales declined (-3.4%).

The company noted strong demand for its “frequency businesses,” which include beauty, food and beverage, and household essentials. It also slashed its inventory, which was down 16% from 2022. 

CEO Brian Cornell said Target came into 2023 “clear-eyed about the challenges consumers are facing,” and responded by leaning into “value and product categories our guests need most right now.”

Target stuck with its full-year guidance of comparable store sales between a low single-digit-percentage decline to a low single-digit-percentage increase, and EPS of $7.75 to $8.75.

Cornell noted the company will be significantly impacted by theft, anticipating “shrink” will reduce profit by more than half a billion dollars this year. He added Target is making “significant investments in strategies” to prevent loss and protect employees and customers. 

The earnings news sent shares of Target 2.6% higher on Wednesday. 

Target Shares YTD

YCharts
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Target. “Target Corporation Reports First Quarter Earnings.”

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description