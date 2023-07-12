Tax Prep Companies May Have Shared Sensitive Data With Big Tech For Years

Tax preparation firms like H&R Block (HRB) have spent years sharing taxpayers' sensitive personal information with big tech companies including Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) and Meta Platforms (META) in violation of federal law, a Congressional investigation found.

A seven-month Congressional investigation spearheaded by Senators Elizabeth Warren (D, Mass.), Bernie Sanders (I, Vermont) found tax preparation companies have for years leaked the personal information of potentially millions of taxpayers, including their names, email addresses, zip codes, and phone numbers, storing them as hashed values within computer code.

The database of leaked information also included users’ sensitive tax data, such as filing status, income, and the amount of tax refunds received. It could have even included users’ actions on tax filing websites, such as the buttons they clicked or pages they navigated to, revealing which tax breaks they claimed or government programs they used.

Once in the hands of big tech, the data was likely used for advertising and AI training purposes, with Google and Meta Platforms tailoring ads to taxpayers based on their personal information.

"On a scale from one to 10, this is a 15," said Georgetown University law professor David Vladeck, in an interview with CNN Business, regarding the seriousness of the privacy violations. "This is a five-alarm fire, if what we know about this so far is true."

The Growing Business of Online Tax Filing

Online tax filing has become the predominant way U.S. citizens file their taxes, with 80% of taxpayers using this method last year. Americans filed more than 200 million electronic tax returns in 2022, spending an average of $250 and 13 hours filing their taxes.

It’s a growing business that tax preparation companies like H&R Block and Intuit’s (INTU) TurboTax have sought to capitalize on. The same companies, according to the report, have spent tens of millions of dollars in recent decades lobbying against free filing—a system in which the government uses pre-filled information to expedite and simplify the filing process for taxpayers.

While research has shown that return-free systems may help reduce errors, limit tax fraud and government waste, and offer a cheaper and easier solution for taxpayers, such a system hasn’t been implemented in the United States, in part due to lobbying by the tax preparation industry.

Such an initiative has broad public support. Up to 72% of taxpayers would prefer using a free, electronic tax service offered by the IRS in place of private tax services, an IRS survey found.

The agency is poised to launch a free tax filing pilot program next year, offering taxpayers an alternative to private services.