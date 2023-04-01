As 'Eras’ Tour Kicks Off, Taylor Swift Has Amassed $570 Million Net Worth

Taylor Swift, whose fans are suing Ticketmaster over presales of her concert tickets, may earn over $600 million from her Eras Tour, roughly equal to her net worth.

Swift had an estimated net worth of $570 million as of 2022, according to Forbes. She is on her 52-date Eras Tour around the U.S.—which could earn her nearly $620 million in ticket sales, according to an estimate by Forbes. The total ticket sales could make her the highest-grossing female touring artist of all time, according to Billboard.

About a dozen Taylor Swift fans from across the country gathered in Los Angeles earlier this week to testify in the first hearing of a case accusing Ticketmaster of fraud and antitrust violations during the Eras ticket presale last fall. Fans protested outside the courthouse after the hearing.

In addition to her successful music career, the 12-time Grammy winner also has a real estate portfolio worth about $150 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The pop superstar sold 2 million tickets for her Eras Tour on November 15th—the most tickets ever sold for an artist in a single day, according to Ticketmaster.

This isn’t the first time Taylor Swift has broken records, or set them. Swift’s Reputation tour was the highest-grossing tour in U.S. history at the time, she is the first artist in history to have claimed all the top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 song list, and she was ranked third on Forbes’ list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women Under 40 in 2022.

Albums

Swift has primarily earned her millions from a successful music career, which she began at age 16 with her eponymous debut album. Since then, her 10 studio albums have sold millions of copies both physical and digital.

In 2020, her albums Evermore and Folklore made up the bulk of her $23.8 million revenue, with Billboard estimating that the singer took home 46% of the royalties from sales and streaming, since she owned the masters. The publishing rights that Swift owns for her previous albums are worth an estimated $200 million according to Forbes.

Swift made another $92 million in 2022, and was No. 9 on the Forbes’ list of The World’s 10 Highest-Paid Entertainers—the sixth time she was ranked. Most of the $92 million she earned was from previously recorded albums. In 2021, Swift re-recorded and re-released her old albums Red and Fearless (Taylor’s Version), since the ownership of their original masters had been sold.

The singer-songwriter’s latest album, Midnights, sold 6 million album equivalent units worldwide in the first two months of its release. According to Universal Music Group, Swift is the only artist ever to have five albums with more than 1 million units sold during release week.

Tours

Swift’s 2018 Reputation tour brought in $266.1 million in ticket sales, breaking the record for the highest-grossing U.S. tour since Billboard Boxscore started tracking data in 1990. In 2015, Swift’s 1989 world tour generated $250 million in global ticket sales, making her the top-grossing touring artist that year.



Real Estate Empire

In addition to her successful music career, Swift also has a real estate portfolio worth more than $150 million, according to The Wall Street Journal, including sprawling beachfront mansions and property in Tribeca.

Tennessee

Among her properties, Swift owns several units in a luxury-condo building in Nashville, Tennessee. She first purchased a penthouse at the Adelicia building when she was 19 years old for $1.99 million through a trust, and later bought the unit below for $387,000. Her holdings in the Adelicia are worth $4 to $6 million, based on estimates by the Wall Street Journal. Swift also owns an estate in Forest Hills, Tennessee that is worth an estimated $8 million.

Rhode Island

Swift also owns a seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom beachfront property in Watch Hill, Rhode Island, which she reportedly bought through an LLC for about $17.75 million in 2013. The nearly 12,000 square-foot property is valued at about $30 million.

New York City

Swift broke into the Manhattan real estate market as well, and owns a duplex and a townhouse in Tribeca, worth a total of $45 million if she were to sell them. The duplex was initially two penthouses that Swift bought for nearly $20 million, and eventually combined into a single dwelling.

California

In 2015, the pop superstar bought the historic Goldwyn Mansion in Beverly Hills, California for $25 million. The estate was built by Samuel Goldwyn, a Hollywood producer who was part of the famous Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer film studio. Swift restored the 1930s mansion to its former glory, and was granted permission to have the home considered a historic landmark. The home is currently worth an estimated $30 million according to Zillow.

Endorsement Deals

Swift has also entered into partnerships with major brands such as Coca-Cola, CoverGirl, Keds, AT&T, Target, and Sony Electronics throughout her career.

The singer-songwriter appeared in many advertising campaigns for the brands across print, television, and digital platforms.