Term of the Week: AAA Credit Rating

The United States’ AAA credit rating could be at risk, as the deadline to raise the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling and avoid default is fast approaching.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Congress has until June 1 to avoid a sovereign default, at which point the U.S. government could run out of money to pay its bills.

The U.S. could be at risk of losing its AAA credit rating if the President and Congress fail to reach an agreement to raise or suspend the debt ceiling, causing the government to default on its debt.

A credit rating downgrade could shatter global investors’ confidence in U.S. government bonds, long considered one of the world’s safest investments.

AAA is the highest possible credit rating that may be assigned to an issuer’s bonds by any of the major credit-rating agencies: Standard & Poor’s (S&P), Fitch, and Moody’s. AAA-rated bonds have a high degree of creditworthiness because their issuers can meet financial commitments and are therefore less risky.

Currently, two of the three major credit-rating agencies—Fitch and Moody’s—assign a AAA rating to U.S. government bonds. S&P downgraded the nation’s credit rating in August 2011 from AAA to AA+ (the second-highest rating) after that year’s debt ceiling crisis, in which the U.S. government came dangerously close to default before lawmakers put together a last-minute deal. S&P has maintained the lower rating ever since.

Such a downgrade could happen again if President Joe Biden and Congressional lawmakers fail to reach a deal to raise or suspend the debt ceiling. A default and credit rating downgrade could have profound consequences on the U.S. economy and financial markets, shattering global investors’ confidence in the safety of U.S. Treasuries—long considered one of the world’s safest investments—and causing their yields to spike.

According to a joint analysis by the Congressional Budget Office and Treasury Department, a protracted default could trigger a severe recession, resulting in up to 8 million jobs lost, a stock market decline of up to 45%, and a substantial hit to business and consumer confidence.

Due to the growing risk of default, Fitch Ratings on Wednesday lowered its outlook for U.S. creditworthiness, placing long-term U.S. debt on "Rating Watch Negative." The agency cited the impending debt ceiling deadline, governance challenges, a high public debt burden relative to GDP, and a deteriorating fiscal position as contributing factors.

Despite this, the agency expects the U.S. to maintain its AAA credit rating even in the event of a default, due to the U.S. dollar's status as the world's reserve currency, which gives the federal government unparalleled financing flexibility.

