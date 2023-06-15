Term of the Day: Brokered CD

The financial definition you need to know today, June 15, 2023

By
Jim Probasco
Published June 15, 2023
Following Wednesday's decision by the Federal Reserve to stand fast on the federal funds rate for now while projecting two small rate hikes later this year, investors may take a second look at brokered CDs to provide more flexibility than regular certificates of deposit in what is expected to be an uncertain interest rate environment for the balance of 2023 and into 2024.

Brokered CDs, available from brokerages, currently offer yields ranging from 5.15% to 5.50%, slightly higher than regular bank CDs. In addition, they can be traded on the secondary market, and typically don't have early withdrawal penalties.

Key Takeaways

  • Brokered CDs are sold by brokerage firms that purchase them from banks and boost interest rates to attract investors.
  • These deposit instruments can offer more flexibility than traditional CDs, including no early withdrawal fees and the ability to be traded on the secondary market.
  • Brokered CDs typically have an investment minimum and sometimes come with a call option that reduces their usefullness in a declining interest environment.

As with bank CDs, brokered CDs guarantee principal plus interest at maturity. The ability to trade brokered CDs on the secondary market offers additional flexibility, although, depending on prevailing interest rates, doing so could result in losses, especially if interest rates are rising.

Minimum investment amounts, typically $1,000, can be higher than regular CDs. Although most brokered CDs are FDIC insured, this depends on whether the brokerage deals with an FDIC-insured bank. On the other hand, since brokerages typically purchase CDs from several banks, you could quickly multiply your FDIC insurance limit by obtaining brokered CDs that originated at different FDIC-insured financial institutions.

The more uncertain the economic landscape, the more critical such flexibility could be. However, with flexibility comes risk, which could require vigilance before and after investing in brokered CDs. It is uncertain whether the Fed's current pause will continue or give way to more interest rate hikes later in the year. In the meantime, keeping your savings options open could make sense.

Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work.

