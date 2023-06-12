Term of the Day: CD Ladder

At this week's upcoming Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, it is unclear how the Federal Reserve may change interest rates. But, for now, rates remain high, which makes certificates of deposit (CDs) look like an attractive investment. In fact, some of the best CD rates have hovered around or above 5% APY.

It also means now may be a good time to consider a CD ladder, a strategy that involves investing equal funds into a series of certificates of deposit with different maturity dates. This approach can help protect savings from inflation and risk of loss, offer liquidity on a regular basis, and earn a higher interest rate than a traditional savings account.

Key Takeaways A CD ladder is made up of equally funded certificates of deposit, each with a different maturity date.

This savings vehicle offers risk-free FDIC insurance, regular access to funds, and maximum growth with a guaranteed interest rate.

A CD ladder can provide security and inflation protection during an uncertain economy.

To build a CD ladder, divide your funds into three to five equal amounts and purchase certificates of deposit with staggered maturity dates, i.e., three months, six months, one year, 18 months, two years, and five years. As each CD matures, either invest that money in a long-term CD of your choosing, i.e., five years or use part or all of the funds for immediate needs.

The structure of a CD ladder provides a fixed return for the term of the individual CD, liquidity as each CD matures, security through FDIC insurance, and inflation protection since the interest rate does not decrease during each CD's term. The ability to take advantage of the best available interest rates at each CD's maturity also reduces the risk of locking yourself into a stagnant interest rate for an extended period. Plus, if the Fed raises interest rates later this week, you could quickly turn over the money in the CD with the shortest maturity date and continue to build on your CD ladder by investing in a new CD at a higher level.

The staggered maturity nature of a CD ladder serves multiple purposes as a saver. It provides risk protection, guaranteed interest, insurance, and numerous opportunities to maximize your return. At a time when the economy is in flux, these advantages are significant and can provide peace of mind when it is needed most.

