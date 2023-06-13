Term of the Day: Step-Up CD

Tomorrow, the Federal Reserve could decide to pause its campaign of interest rate hikes to curb inflation, and current rates may still provide opportunities for several attractive investing options, including certificates of deposit (CDs).

One alternative to the traditional CD that investors may consider is a step-up CD, which gives investors an interest rate that increases incrementally on a schedule as the CD approaches maturity. However, some banks may offer CDs that could feature better rates than step-up CDs.

Key Takeaways Step-up CDs offer interest rates that increase on a schedule.

Like traditional CDs, step-up CDs have early withdrawal penalties.

Federal Reserve interest rate increases are leading some banks to offer CDs that could feature better rates than step-up CDs.

While a step-up CD's interest rate increases over time, investors should pay attention to the step-up CD’s blended rate, a combination of the CD’s previous rate with the new rate. Because it averages lower rates with higher rates, the blended rates for step-up CDs can produce an annual percentage yield (APY) that could be lower than expected. Also like traditional CDs, investors can’t take money out of a step-up CD before its term expires without facing an early withdrawal penalty.

Step-up CDs can offer a better APY than some traditional CDs, like in the case of the U.S. Bank Step-Up CD, which offers a blended rate of 0.35% over its 28-month term, compared with the 0.25% rate offered for its standard CD. However, at current interest rates, U.S. Bank offers a “CD Special” with rates as high as 4.75% for a 15-month term.

The recent turbulence in the regional banking system may also provide new opportunities for investors looking for guaranteed returns. Looking to lure new deposits, many of these banks are offering rates as high as 4.75% for 11 months. While step-up CDs can provide an option for portfolio diversification, there are also other strategies that investors can consider. For instance, a CD ladder can provide a guaranteed interest rate, while also offering regular access to funds.