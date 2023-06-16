Term of the Day: Variable-Rate Certificates of Deposit (CDs)

Investors had only one question when the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decided to pause interest rate hikes for the first time in 15 months this past Wednesday. What's next? According to the Fed, the answer is two more likely rate hikes this year, followed by uncertainty in 2024. This uncertainty has generated conversations among savers about variable-rate certificates of deposit (CDs) and just how valuable these so-called "Flex CDs" would be in the coming year and a half.

Key Takeaways Variable-rate CDs, also known as flex CDs, have a fixed term but an interest rate that changes based on a variety of economic conditions over time.

When interest rates are expected to rise, a variable-rate CD can be a desirable savings vehicle.

During periods of declining interest rates, variable-rate CDs are considered poor investments.

As suggested by the name, a variable-rate CD is a type of savings vehicle that does not have a fixed interest rate but rather one that changes over time. Since CD rates are influenced by, among other things, the Federal Reserve Bank's federal funds target rate, the more likely the Fed rate is to rise, the more attractive variable-rate CDs are.

Unfortunately, rates that can increase can also decrease. Since this savings vehicle is a CD, it has a fixed term and penalties if you withdraw your funds early. Declining interest rates and early withdrawal penalties could make investing in a variable-rate CD less attractive.

A variable-rate CD is similar to a high-yield savings account without liquidity. High-yield savings can pay high rates like CDs but are 100% liquid, meaning you can withdraw your money without penalty any time you want. Their disadvantage is that the interest rate is variable and can fall anytime, just like with a variable rate CD.

Variable-rate CDs let you take advantage of rising interest rates, as we have experienced since March last year. The fixed term and early withdrawal penalties inherent in these types of certificates of deposit make them much less useful when rates are falling. Since many experts believe interest rates are close to peak, you should exercise caution before tying up your money in a variable-rate CD during times of economic uncertainty.

If securing your savings for a set term is an option for you, consider a different type of CD. Right now, some of the best CDs offer a 5% APY, but it pays to shop around for the right fit for your needs.

