Term of the Week: LIBOR

The London Interbank Offered Rate, or LIBOR—one of the most widely-recognized interest rate benchmarks of the past 37 years—will officially be retired today.

Key Takeaways The London Interbank Offered Rate, or LIBOR—a benchmark for calculating interest rates on a variety of loans and financial products—will be retired today after almost 40 years.

It will be replaced by the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR), which will become the benchmark interest rate for dollar-denominated loans and derivatives.

LIBOR's main drawback was its vulnerability to manipulation, as evidenced by its role in the 2008 financial crisis and 2012 LIBOR scandal.

For almost four decades, LIBOR has served as the benchmark interest rate at which major global banks lend to one another, typically in the market for short-term loans. It was widely used for calculating the interest rate charged on a variety of loans and financial instruments, including adjustable-rate mortgages (ARM), asset-backed securities (ABS), credit default swaps (CDS), municipal bonds, and corporate debt.

LIBOR was calculated daily by pooling estimates from a panel of 16 major banks, selected by the London-based ICE Benchmark Administration (IBA), on the interest rates they would charge clients based on their outlook for the economy.

It was calculated in five different currencies: the U.S. dollar, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, and Japanese yen. An initial phase-out of LIBOR began on Dec. 31, 2021, when one-week and two-week U.S. dollar LIBOR rates stopped being published.

LIBOR will be replaced by the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR), which will become the benchmark interest rate for dollar-denominated loans and derivatives. Unlike LIBOR, SOFR is calculated based on data from observable transactions rather than estimates of future interest rates, and as such is considered a more accurate and secure pricing benchmark.

One of the main drawbacks of LIBOR was its vulnerability to manipulation. Because it was calculated using estimates of future interest rates rather than actual rates, banks could simply submit lower rates in an effort to reduce their lending costs.

Manipulation of LIBOR and its use in calculating interest rates on credit default swaps may have worsened the 2008 Financial Crisis. In 2012, a scandal emerged involving multiple banks—among them UBS, Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Rabobank, and the Royal Bank of Scotland—which were investigated for colluding to manipulate LIBOR for profit.

These events tarnished LIBOR's credibility and prompted banking regulators to consider an alternative benchmark. Using a more timely benchmark such as SOFR provides fewer opportunities for market manipulation and reduces the risk of fraud in the interbank market.

