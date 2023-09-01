Term of the Week: September Effect

Stock market veterans may be wary of this month's longstanding reputation as the worst month for investing, known as the September Effect. And while historical returns might support the idea of a market downturn this month, that doesn’t necessarily mean all hope is lost.

Key Takeaways The September Effect is an anomaly in which stock market returns are historically weak during the month.

The Standard & Poor's (S&P) 500 has generally posted losses in September since 1945, but not every year has yielded the same result.

The September Effect is a calendar-based market anomaly that some analysts believe could be tied to seasonal behavioral bias.

What is the September Effect?

The September Effect describes a phenomenon in which stock market returns are often negative during the month. Depending on the period analyzed, historical data reinforces this concept's legitimacy, but past performance isn't necessarily a predictor of future returns.



September usually has been the weakest month for the S&P 500 since 1945, according to analysis by Sam Stovall of CFRA Research, with an average loss of -0.7%. The best month of the year for stocks over the same period is April, with a 1.6% gain on average.

However, returns can vary from year to year, and not every year records negative returns during the month of September. For example, the S&P 500 monthly total return was positive in September from 2016 to 2019.

Theories Behind the September Effect

The traditional September Effect could reflect behavior changes that result from recurring events such as students going back to school or the Labor Day holiday weekend, according to a study published in Financial Management by researchers at INSEAD, the National University of Singapore, and the Erasmus School of Economics and the Tinbergen Institute.

The study reported that returns drop 0.6% to 1% after major U.S. school holidays, such as summer break, which may contribute to poor performance in September.



Another potential explanation for the poor returns in September is the impact of market psychology, according to JP Morgan Wealth Management. This sentiment isn't grounded in tangible evidence but rather is based on emotional or cognitive factors, suggesting the drop in market performance results from investors’ belief in the September Effect rather than the effect itself.

Market Performance at the Start of September 2023

August 2023 ended on a low note for the stock market, as all three leading market indexes lost ground, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 2.5%, Nasdaq down 2.2%, and the S&P 500 off 1.7%.

Despite potential fears surrounding the September Effect, the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), which represents the market’s expectations for volatility over the coming 30 days, was at 13.57 at market close on the last day of August, indicating a low-risk environment for investors.