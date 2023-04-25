Terra Co-Founder Indicted in South Korea on Violations of Capital Markets Law

By
Mack Wilowski
Mack Wilowski
Full Bio

Mack Wilowski is an Associate Editor for Investopedia. He is a contributor to Investopedia's Term of the Day newsletter, the New York City Recovery Index, and the "What to Expect" weekly markets briefing.

Learn about our editorial policies
Published April 25, 2023
Blockchain concept of a transparent cube with encryption data code and network.
Yuichiro Chino/Getty Images.

Daniel Shin, the co-founder of Terraform Labs—once one of the most valuable crypto exchanges before its flagship TerraUSD (UST) stablecoin imploded last year—was indicted by South Korean authorities on Tuesday.

Ten individuals, all directly linked to Terra and its operations, were indicted on charges including illegal trading, breach of trust, and violation of capital markets law. Prosecutors have seized $184.7 billion in assets belonging to the individuals. The indictment comes a month after Do Kwon, another Terra co-founder, was arrested in Montenegro.

The indictment centers on the sudden collapse of TerraUSD and its sister coin Luna last year. The stablecoin, which was intended to maintain a $1 peg, fell to 35 cents on May 9, 2022, while Luna, its sister coin designed to stabilize UST’s price, plunged from $80 to pennies a few days later. Terra subsequently collapsed in a $60 billion wipeout.

Kwon was wanted by South Korean authorities when he was apprehended in Montenegro and his location had been unknown prior to his arrest. Shin's lawyer claims his client had left Terra two years prior to its implosion and had voluntarily returned to South Korea to cooperate with authorities.

Terra's collapse set in motion a sustained plunge in cryptocurrency prices last year, ushering in a "crypto winter." The price of bitcoin, the world’s largest crypto coin by market cap, tumbled almost 70% last year, bottoming out at $15,500 in late November after peaking just under $69,000 the year before. Several exchanges failed during last year's crypto winter, including the high-profile collapse of FTX in early November.

Prices have since rebounded, with bitcoin briefly trading above $30,000 earlier in April, the highest level in nine months. Its price is up more than 70% year-to-date.

Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Bloomberg. "Terra Co-Founder Shin, Nine Others Indicted by South Korea."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description