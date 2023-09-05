Tesla Shares Surge After China-Made EV Sales Jumped in August

By
Bill McColl
Bill McColl
Bill McColl has 25+ years of experience as a senior producer and writer for TV, radio, and digital media leading teams of anchors, reporters, and editors in creating news broadcasts, covering some of the most notable news stories of the time.

Published September 05, 2023
Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory

Xiaolu Chu / Stringer / Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Sales of Tesla EVs made in China jumped 9.3% year-over-year in August.
  • Price cuts and an increase in production at Tesla's Shanghai plant helped boost sales.
  • Shares of Tesla gained 4.7% on Tuesday following the news.

Tesla (TSLA) was the best-performing stock in the S&P 500 as the electric vehicle (EV) maker boosted sales of vehicles made at its Shanghai plant last month on price cuts and increased production.

Data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) showed Tesla delivered 84,159 Chinese-built EVs in August, a 9.3% increase from the year before and a 31% jump from July, when its Shanghai plant was shut temporarily for retooling.

So far this year, Tesla has built approximately 625,000 EVs in China, up from about 400,000 in the first seven months of 2022, as larger plant capacity and a loosening of COVID-19 restrictions helped boost output. Last week, it unveiled an updated version of its Model 3 sedan made in China that has a longer range and higher price tag.

Tesla cut prices twice last month to boost demand and announced a further reduction on Friday.

After a rocky start at the beginning of the year, shares of Tesla have surged in value, and with Tuesday's gains, they've more than doubled so far in 2023.

TSLA

YCharts
