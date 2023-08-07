Tesla CFO Zach Kirkhorn Steps Down

Tesla's (TSLA) chief financial officer (CFO) Zach Kirkhorn, who had helped transform the automaker into a financial powerhouse since 2019, has stepped down from his position effective August 4, the company said in a regulatory filing Monday.

Kirkhorn, who is little known outside of the company and maintains a limited profile, resigned Monday after four years leading the electric automaker's finances. While Elon Musk has been at the helm of Tesla, Kirkhorn's role has been one of fine-tuning operations and making sure everything runs smoothly from a financial perspective.

Kirkhorn confirmed his resignation through a LinkedIn post, expressing his gratitude toward Tesla and former colleagues. Kirkhorn first joined the company in 2010, nine years before he was made CFO. The company's chief accounting officer Vaibhav Taneja will take over Kirkhorn's responsibilities.

Kirkhorn's Tenure At Tesla

During Kirkhorn's stint as CFO, Tesla swung from an unprofitable venture as recently as four years ago into a money-making business. Tesla had been bleeding money for more than a decade when, in January 2019, Musk picked Kirkhorn as the company's CFO.

Since then, Tesla has recorded 16 consecutive profitable quarters, swinging from a peak $976 million annual loss in 2018 to a record $12.6 billion annual profit last year. Meanwhile, the company's cash buffer has risen sixfold, to $22.19 billion from just under $3.7 billion in the first quarter of 2019.

Musk and Kirkhorn have had a very constructive relationship, in contrast to that of many of Kirkhorn's predecessors. The two have been able to connect and communicate easily, and Kirkhorn has been comfortable implementing Musk's vision from behind the scenes, colleagues interviewed by the Wall Street Journal said in May.

But this high-profile departure may make Tesla investors nervous as the company's shares were down more than 3.5% in early trading Monday. Tesla stock has also lost about 15% over the past 12 months, despite more than doubling year-to-date.

