Tesla Chargers Coming to 2,000 Hilton Hotels

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) will install up to 20,000 electric vehicle (EV) chargers at 2,000 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) hotels across the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, the companies said Thursday.

The chargers will include Tesla's recently launched Universal Wall Connectors, which are compatible with the vast majority of EVs on the market today.

The deal with Hilton is just the latest in a string of corporate partnership wins for Tesla's charging network and infrastructure.

Each Hilton hotel will install a minimum of six Universal Wall Connector chargers, "making Hilton’s planned EV charging network the largest of any hospitality company," according to the company.

The recently launched Universal Wall Connectors are compatible with the vast majority of EVs on the market today. They include a J1772 adapter for non-Tesla EVs along with Tesla's own connector.

"Across Hilton’s family of award-winning brands, this network of EV chargers will offer our guests even more value with the convenience of much-needed overnight charging access in more locations," Hilton Chief Brand Officer Matt Schuyler said in a press release.

“A key priority for Tesla Charging is installing low-cost, convenient AC charging anywhere electric vehicles are parked for more than an hour or two,” Tesla Senior Director Rebecca Tinucci said in the companies' press release. “Installing infrastructure at popular destinations like Hilton hotels enables EV owners to charge where they park, meaning no unnecessary refueling stops along their journey."

The deal with Hilton is just the latest in a string of EV charging partnerships for Tesla this year. In July, Mercedes-Benz Group AG (MBGYY) announced a deal to begin using Tesla superchargers. That followed a move in late June by Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) to begin using Tesla's charging standard and a slew of other partnerships with EV and automotive companies, including General Motors Co. (GM) and Ford Motor Co. (F).