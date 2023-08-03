Tesla Hit With Another Class Action Lawsuit, This Time Over Driving Range

Just one week after a bombshell article alleging the company suppressed “thousands” of customer complaints about driving range, Tesla Inc. (TSLA) has been hit with a class action lawsuit for false advertisement over the issue.

Key Takeaways

  • Tesla is being sued for fraud after reports revealed the company has been knowingly inflating driving-range numbers at the behest of CEO Elon Musk.
  • The class action suit comes seven months after Tesla was fined by South Korean regulators for the same issue.
  • Tesla faces a number of ongoing class action lawsuits related to racial discrimination, monopolizing repairs, privacy violations, and the safety of its driving assistance systems.

Citing a July 27 article by Reuters, the lawsuit alleges Tesla “marketed its electric vehicles as having a grossly overvalued range in an effort to increase sales to consumers.” The lawsuit was filed with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. In it, Tesla faces charges of fraud and breach of warranty, among others.

The lawsuit notes Tesla uses driving range, or the time its cars will operate between charges, as a primary factor, and frequently the first factor, in marketing new vehicles, which are sold directly to consumers by the company itself. The lawsuit goes on to say Tesla owners are advised not to charge their vehicles’ battery to 100%, reducing driving range even further.

“[Reuters] explains that Tesla developed algorithms for estimating the range of its electric vehicles, which would display to drivers 'rosy' projections for the distance the vehicle could travel [until] the battery reached 50% capacity,” the suit alleges. “[After 50%] the algorithm would change and begin showing the driver more realistic projections . . . The decision to include these algorithms to present inflated range estimates came directly from Tesla’s chief executive officer, Elon Musk.”

The company has yet to comment on the class action lawsuit or initial reporting of the potential driving-range flaw by Reuters. Tesla was fined $2.2 billion by South Korean regulators for exaggerated driving-range claims in January.

Latest in String of Legal Battles

This lawsuit is the latest in a string of legal battles for the electric vehicle maker. On July 17, Tesla settled a 2020 compensation lawsuit over claims that directors overcompensated themselves. On July 11, Tesla settled a class action lawsuit with Tesla Solar Roof customers over 2021 price hikes.

In June, 240 Black employees testified to “rampant racism and discrimination” at Tesla’s San Francisco Bay Area factory, including the use of racial slurs and references to slavery, in connection with a 2017 individual lawsuit that may be scaled up to a class action. That’s separate from a different racial bias lawsuit that ended with Tesla being ordered to pay $175,000 for emotional distress and $3 million in punitive damages in April.

In May, Tesla owners filed a class action lawsuit saying software updates either depleted vehicle batteries or caused total battery failure. In April, Tesla was hit with another class action after Tesla employees internally shared images and videos captured by customer’s vehicle cameras. In March, Tesla was sued in two antitrust lawsuits alleging the carmaker monopolized repairs.

In February, Tesla was sued for “false and misleading statements” about the effectiveness and safety of its Autopilot and Full Self-Driving. A similar but separate lawsuit over the same was also filed last September. The National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration (NHTSA), which is investigating Tesla’s steering and driver assistance systems, last month publicized a letter it sent to the company in August 2022 requesting more data on the Autopilot and driver assistance systems technology.

