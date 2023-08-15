Tesla Launches Lower-Cost Model X and S in US

Tesla (TSLA) shares ticked 0.4% lower in early trading on Tuesday as it launched lower-cost versions of its Model S sedan and Model X SUV in the U.S. with shorter driving ranges.

KEY TAKEAWAYS Tesla introduced lower-cost Model X and S versions in the U.S.

The move comes after Tesla slashed prices for some of its models in China earlier this week to boost sales.

Tesla shares drifted lower in early trading on Tuesday following the news.

The lower-cost "Standard Range" version of the Model X costs $88,490 and has a driving range is 255-269 miles, compared to a price tag of $98,490 and driving range of 330-348 miles for the longer-range version.

The lower-cost Standard Range Model S starts at $78,490 and has a driving range of 298 to 320 miles, compared to the longer-range version which is $88,490 and has a range of 375-405 miles.

Model S and Model X amounted to less than 4% of Tesla's deliveries in the first half. However, their relatively higher price points had helped the company's margins. Telsa's operating margin of 9.6% in its second quarter earnings report was the lowest in at least the last five quarters as earlier price cuts ate into profits.

The move comes shortly after Tesla slashed prices for some of its models in China earlier this week to boost sales.

