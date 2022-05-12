Tesla (TSLA) Recalls 130,000 U.S. Vehicles Over Touch Screen Issues

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is recalling 129,960 vehicles in the U.S. due to a fault in their infotainment systems. The cars that are being recalled include Models 3 and Model Y vehicles that were launched in 2022 as well as Models S and Model X vehicles that were produced in 2021 and 2022.

Tesla's infotainment device is used for music, navigation, air conditioning and heating, and controlling the back-up camera and the speed of the windshield wiper. The electronic systems in the recalled vehicles are prone to overheating when the car is charging, causing the touch screen to lag behind or go blank. The problem may be due to a computer chip that is not cooling enough resulting in a blank touch screen or a lag in the infotainment navigation.

Key Takeaways Tesla is recalling 300,000 US vehicles due to a faulty infotainment system that causes the touch screen to overheat and lag or go blank.

The glitch can be fixed with an over-the-air software update, and users do not need to go to a service center to fix the issue.

Tesla has had 10 recalls so far in 2022 due to several concerns, some of which were raised by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The problem with the infotainment system, which was first detected in January, was initially resolved by replacing the faulty computer chip. But since then, Tesla has developed an over-the-air software update that resolves the problem and spares users the effort of having to drive to service centers. According to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Tesla has identified 59 warranty claims for this issue so far.

A Track Record of Frequent Recalls

Recalls are nothing new to Tesla, which completed four product recalls this year in March alone. In April, it recalled some cars due to a problem with its speedometer, which did not show the reading when the car was in "track mode." Tesla made 12 recalls in 2021 and has made 10 recalls so far in 2022, and several of them were due to the company's failure to meet the standards set by the NHTSA such as the faulty installation of air bags, the use of Boombox or external speakers that interfere with other communication features, insecurely attached seat belts, defrosting and defogging glitches, rolling through stop signs, and other performance concerns.

Earlier, in October 2021, select Tesla models were recalled due to safety concerns as the automatic emergency breaking system was found to activate itself without any action. Unlike the 2022 recalls, most of which are fixed by software updates, most 2021 recalls required a technician to fix the issue at a physical location, which could be the user's home or a service station.

The company stated that there have been no injuries due to the glitch in the infotainment system and the touch screen.