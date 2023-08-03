Tesla's EV Sales in China Fell More Than 30% in July

Domestic Chinese EV makers have gained market share by offering lower-priced models

By
Mack Wilowski
Mack Wilowski
Full Bio
Mack Wilowski is a staff writer for Investopedia, focusing on breaking news stories, earnings previews, and company-specific insights and analysis. Previously, he was an associate editor for Investopedia's earned media team, where he covered the New York City Recovery Index and Economy Tracker, the weekly "What to Expect" markets preview, The Investopedia Express and Green Investor podcast transcripts, and the Term of the Day newsletter.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published August 03, 2023
Tesla's Shanghai Gigafactory

Xiaolu Chu / Getty Images

Tesla's (TSLA) electric vehicle (EV) sales in China fell more than 30% in July compared with June, data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) showed on Thursday, as the company idled production while domestic Chinese EV makers gained market share with more-affordable offerings.

Key Takeaways

  • Tesla's EV sales in China fell more than 30% in July versus June, as domestic Chinese manufacturers gained market share while Tesla idled production.
  • Tesla sold 64,285 China-made EVs last month, down 31% from June's total but up 128% from the same quarter last year when a Shanghai factory upgrade curbed production and sales.
  • Tesla was the only foreign brand to have increased its EV market share in China in the first half of 2023, with the company's second-quarter deliveries there hitting a record 156,676.

Tesla sold 64,285 China-made EVs in July, down 31% from June's total but up 128% from the same quarter last year, when an upgrade at Tesla's Shanghai gigafactory curbed production and sales, Reuters reported. Last month's decline was partly due to Tesla idling some production as it prepared for a revamped Model 3 launch.

The decline comes at a time when domestic Chinese EV makers are gaining ground on Tesla in their home market. China's BYD, whose cars are generally more affordable for domestic buyers, extended its lead over the U.S. carmaker in sales of China-made EVs. Sales surged 61% from the same quarter last year to more than 260,000 passenger vehicles, as Chinese consumers snapped up the company's lower-priced models.

Other Chinese startups such as Nio (NIO) and Xpeng (XPEV) also posted higher deliveries last month, bolstered by the release of new electric SUV models.

Despite having lost ground to domestic Chinese automakers, Tesla was the only foreign brand to have increased its market share in China in the first half of 2023, with the company's second-quarter deliveries there hitting a record 156,676.

"New energy vehicle," or NEV sales in China likely totaled 750,000 last month, the CPCA is expected to report when it releases full results for July later this month. Just over 800,000 NEVs were sold in the country in June, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, up 33.4% year-over-year.

Shares of Tesla were up slightly as of 12 p.m. EDT Thursday. They have more than doubled so far this year. Shares of rival Chinese EV makers Xpeng and Nio are up 90% and 50% over the same period, respectively.

Tesla (TSLA), XPeng (XPV), and Nio (NIO) Return

YCharts
Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Reuters. "Tesla's China-made EV sales in July down 31% MoM."

  2. Reuters. "Tesla's China-Made EV Sales Slide in July from June as BYD Stretches Lead."

  3. China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. "Sales of New Energy Vehicles in June 2023."

  4. China Passenger Car Association. "China Passenger Car Association (CPAC) Report - July 2023."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description