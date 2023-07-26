Texas Instruments Warns of Slump in Chip Demand, Shares Slide

By
Bill McColl
Bill McColl
Published July 26, 2023
Texas Instruments

Key Takeaways

  • Texas Instruments' guidance for current quarter profit and sales was lower than analysts expected.
  • The semiconductor maker warned demand weakness would impact current quarter results.
  • Shares fell even as second quarter earnings and revenue exceeded estimates.

Texas Instruments (TXN), commonly known as TI, shares slumped 5.4% on Wednesday after the semiconductor maker warned sluggish demand would impact its current quarter results.

The company predicted third-quarter sales of $4.36 billion to $4.74 billion, the midpoint below analysts’ forecasts of $4.59 billion. It expects earnings per share (EPS) in a range of $1.68 to $1.92, while analysts’ had been anticipating $1.91. 

TI noted that orders for new chips declined outside the car industry. CEO Haviv Ilan said that, as in the first quarter, the company “experienced weakness across our end markets with the exception of automotive.”

In the second quarter, TI reported EPS of $1.87. Revenue fell 13% to $4.53 billion. Both were better than expected. 

Despite losing ground on Wednesday, shares of Texas Instruments remained higher for 2023.

TXN YTD

YCharts
