In the spirit of National Financial Literacy Month, Investopedia has launched The Classroom Investor—a new, free monthly newsletter for teachers seeking ways to connect personal finance, investing, and economic lessons with the real-world for high school students.

Topics featured in The Classroom Investor will be informed by news, industry trends, original Investopedia research, and conversations with partner organizations in financial education.

“Since millions of visitors come to Investopedia every month with specific questions about their money or investing, we have great insight into what financial topics people care about—and why—at any given time,” Investopedia Editor-In-Chief Caleb Silver said. “By providing educators with timely, relevant financial information through The Classroom Investor, we’re helping them contextualize financial literacy curriculum to better prepare their students for a lifetime of financial decision making.”

On April 1, 2023, Investopedia debuted its Financial Literacy Resource Center, a hub for teachers and parents looking for sample lesson plans, activities, important vocabulary, and content for grades K-5 and high school-aged teens. There is no national standard in the U.S. for financial literacy education for public schools, grades K-12. Furthermore, less than half of U.S. states require high school students to take a personal finance course prior to graduation.

The Classroom Investor newsletter is the latest commitment by Investopedia to extend the reach of financial education resources to schools and underserved communities around the U.S. With each new addition of content and education, we hope to help the next generation of investors build wealth.



