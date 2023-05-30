Reexamining Our Perceptions About The Best Long Term Investments

Subscribe Now: Apple Podcasts / Spotify / Google Podcasts / PlayerFM

Stocks have fallen out of favor as Americans’ perception of the best long term investment according to a recent Gallup poll—even as the market is recovering from 2022’s losses. Michael Batnick and Ben Carlson of the Animal Spirits podcast, and Dr. Preston Cherry, founder of Concurrent Financial Planning, join the show to examine what wealth and retirement mean today, how that’s changed, and how to invest for the long term. Plus, we get the teenage perspective of wealth and retirement from some pretty savvy 17-year-olds. And, A.I. is the new magic word in the markets. Is the hype worth believing?