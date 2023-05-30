Reexamining Our Perceptions About The Best Long Term Investments

Episode 139 of the Investopedia Express with Caleb Silver (May 30, 2023)

By
Caleb Silver
Caleb has been the Editor-in-Chief of Investopedia since 2016. He is an award-winning media executive with more than 20 years of experience in business news, digital publishing, and documentaries. Caleb is the on the Board of Governors and Executive Committee of SABEW (Society for Advancing Business Editing & Writing), and his awards include a Peabody, EPPY, SABEW Best in Business, and two Emmy nominations.

Published May 30, 2023
Stocks have fallen out of favor as Americans’ perception of the best long term investment according to a recent Gallup poll—even as the market is recovering from 2022’s losses. Michael Batnick and Ben Carlson of the Animal Spirits podcast, and Dr. Preston Cherry, founder of Concurrent Financial Planning, join the show to examine what wealth and retirement mean today, how that’s changed, and how to invest for the long term. Plus, we get the teenage perspective of wealth and retirement from some pretty savvy 17-year-olds. And, A.I. is the new magic word in the markets. Is the hype worth believing?

