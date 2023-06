Subscribe Now: Apple Podcasts / Spotify / Google Podcasts / PlayerFM

Lex Sokolin, one of our favorite futurists, rejoins The Express to show us how A.I., ChatGPT, and the Blockchain are already changing finance and investing, and where they are taking us into the future. Plus, the debt ceiling drama is over, the labor market remains strong and the Fed appears poised to pause its rate hiking campaign? So why are hedge funds so bearish?