The Fed is Set For One More Rate Hike This Week. Then What?

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise its benchmark interest rate by a quarter-point on Wednesday, with the real question being what the central bank will do (or not do) to combat inflation for the rest of the year.

Key Takeaways Fed officials will likely raise the central bank's key interest rate by a quarter-point on Wednesday, the 11th hike in the Fed's anti-inflation campaign that began in March 2022.



With inflation having cooled and nearer to the Fed's target, officials may back off and keep the rate steady at future meetings, lest overly-aggressive rate hikes cause a recession.



Still, further hikes could be in the cards: market participants expected the Fed to stop its rate hikes earlier in the year, only to be disappointed



Fed officials have heavily signaled they plan to continue their campaign of anti-inflation interest rate hikes by raising the key fed funds rate by a quarter-point to a range of 5.25% to 5.5%.

Indeed, if the Fed did anything other than boost its key interest rate for an 11th time since March 2022—after a pause at its most recent meeting in June— it would come as a shock to markets: There’s about a 99% chance of a hike, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool, which forecasts rates based on fed futures trading data. Whether that’s the final hike remains much more open to debate.

The Fed has raised its benchmark interest rate from near-zero in an effort to discourage borrowing and spending, rebalance supply and demand, and curb consumer price increases that got as high as 9.1% year-over-year in June of 2022.

By some measures, the effort is well on its way to success: the Consumer Price Index, a popular measure of inflation, has steadily cooled off, sinking to a two-year low of 3% in June. It’s now within sight of the Fed’s goal of 2% that it views as consistent with a healthy economy.



A higher Fed funds rate hurts borrowers since it influences interest rates of many kinds of credit including credit cards, car loans, and mortgages. Conversely, it tends to help savers by boosting returns on high-yield savings accounts and certificates of deposit, both of which are currently offering the highest rates in more than a decade.



Some economists believe there’s been enough progress against inflation that the next rate hike will be the last—and the Fed will refrain from further hikes for fear of slowing the economy too much and send it sinking into a recession. Banks have also been getting choosier about lending in the wake of this spring’s string of bank failures, putting more drag on the economy.

Indeed, while Fed officials themselves have forecast another rate hike after this week’s meeting, many traders think they’re bluffing: Markets are pricing in the prediction that the Fed’s next move will be to reduce rates next year, rather than raise them again.

“The Fed will continue to signal the prospect of further hikes, but with the credit cycle turning, we doubt it will carry through,” James Knightley, chief international economist at ING, and other ING economists, wrote in a commentary last week.

On the other hand, the Fed has defied market expectations before. As economists at Deutsche Bank noted in a recent commentary, traders had mostly expected the March and May rate hikes to be the last, according to the FedWatch tool.

“Even though the Fed will eventually stop hiking at some point, it’s worth remembering that markets have been previously caught out by not taking their more hawkish signals seriously, and then playing catchup afterwards,” Henry Allen, macro strategist at Deutsche Bank, wrote in a commentary Monday.

The Fed’s next meeting is scheduled for September, by which point Fed officials will have two more rounds of official monthly reports on inflation and the job market to mull over—and that data will likely shed more light on what the central bank’s next move will be, economists said.

