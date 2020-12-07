The Hartford Car Insurance Review

Pros Explained

New car replacement: The Hartford will help replace new vehicles that are totaled within their first 15 months or 15,000 miles.

The Hartford will help replace new vehicles that are totaled within their first 15 months or 15,000 miles. 12-month rate lock: Insurance premiums are locked for one year before they can increase.

Insurance premiums are locked for one year before they can increase. Lifetime renewability: Insurance policies over 60 days old are eligible for lifetime renewal if you continue to pay premiums, keep your driver's license up to date, and avoid convictions for driving while intoxicated. This feature is not available in all states.

Cons Explained

For seniors only: The Hartford's main auto insurance policies are only available to individuals ages 50 and older.

The Hartford's main auto insurance policies are only available to individuals ages 50 and older. Membership requirement: Eligibility for the best auto insurance coverage through The Hartford requires an AARP membership, which is an extra cost.

Eligibility for the best auto insurance coverage through The Hartford requires an AARP membership, which is an extra cost. Lower rates are reserved for seniors: The Hartford offers a car insurance option for younger individuals by going through a local agent. This option pales in comparison to its AARP auto insurance, which features better rates, and several extra discounts and benefits.

COVID-19 Assistance

Due to economic hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, The Hartford is currently offering a 15% credit on up to three months' worth of auto insurance premiums to existing policyholders. A two-month policy credit is limited to customers who had an active policy on April 1, 2020, and another one-month credit for those who had an active policy on June 1, 2020.

The Hartford Car Insurance Coverage

The Hartford's auto insurance includes the following coverage:

Liability Coverages

Liability coverage includes:

Bodily injury liability: This coverage pays for medical expenses for individuals injured where you are at-fault. It also covers a policyholder's legal fees if they cause an accident that injures someone.

This coverage pays for medical expenses for individuals injured where you are at-fault. It also covers a policyholder's legal fees if they cause an accident that injures someone. Property damage liability: This coverage pays for damage to property you don't own caused by an accident where you are at-fault.

Medical Coverages

Medical coverage includes:

Personal injury protection (PIP): This coverage pays for medical and other accident-related expenses regardless of who is at-fault.

Vehicle Coverages

Vehicle coverage includes:

Collision: Collision pays for damages to your vehicle if you hit another vehicle or object.

Collision pays for damages to your vehicle if you hit another vehicle or object. Comprehensive: Comprehensive pays for damages to your vehicle from theft, vandalism, weather-related incidents, and more.

Uninsured Motorist Coverages

Uninsured motorist bodily injury coverage and uninsured motorist property damage coverage provide protection if you're in an accident with an underinsured or uninsured driver where they are at-fault.

Additional Coverages

You can also add optional coverages to your car insurance policy through The Hartford's Advantage Plus Program:

First accident forgiveness: This coverage keeps your rates from going up after your first accident.

This coverage keeps your rates from going up after your first accident. One deductible: This coverage allows you to only pay only one deductible if you file a claim for a loss for two of your vehicles under your insurance policy.

This coverage allows you to only pay only one deductible if you file a claim for a loss for two of your vehicles under your insurance policy. Disappearing deductible: Policyholders who maintain a clean driving record see their collision deductible go down to $0 annually.

Policyholders who maintain a clean driving record see their collision deductible go down to $0 annually. Towing and labor: This optional coverage pays for emergency roadside assistance up to your policy limit if your vehicle breaks down.

The Hartford Car Insurance Discounts

The Hartford offers several discounts that can lower your car insurance bills.

12-month rate protection: Your insurance premiums are locked in for a year.

Your insurance premiums are locked in for a year. New car replacement: Policyholders who total a new car within the first 15 months or 15,000 miles after purchase receive help to replace it.

Policyholders who total a new car within the first 15 months or 15,000 miles after purchase receive help to replace it. RecoverCare: RecoverCare helps pay up to $2,500 for extra expenses if you are injured in a car accident.

RecoverCare helps pay up to $2,500 for extra expenses if you are injured in a car accident. AARP Driver Safety Program: This optional program is available in 35 states and provides access to extra discounts for drivers who enroll and complete a driver's safety course.

The Hartford Car Insurance Availability

The Hartford's AARP Auto Insurance Program provides auto insurance coverage to residents 50 years and older in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Coverage limits, discounts, and payment options can vary by state.

The Hartford Customer Service

The Hartford's auto insurance customer service is available 24/7 via phone, online account access, and through its mobile app. Rate quotes are available online through The Hartford's website.

The Hartford's mobile app has a four-star rating in both the App Store and Google Play. The app allows policyholders to view their policy, pay bills, request roadside assistance, fill an insurance claim, contact an agent, and retrieve their insurance cards.

Not only is The Hartford one of the oldest auto insurers in the U.S., but it's also a highly rated insurance company. AM Best, a credit rating agency for the insurance industry, gave The Hartford an A+ (Superior) Financial Strength rating, one of its highest ratings. AM Best’s Financial Strength Ratings calculate an insurance provider's ability to meet contract obligations.﻿﻿ Companies with high ratings are considered reliable in paying out benefits on claims.

The Hartford's ranking by J.D. Power was previously sixth out of 23 national car insurers in J.D. Power’s 2019 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study.﻿﻿ In J.D. Power’s 2020 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study, The Hartford moved up to third.﻿﻿

Complaint Index

The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) keeps an exhaustive database of all complaints received about insurance companies. The NAIC publishes companies’ complaint ratios, meaning the number of complaints a company received the previous year relative to its market share.

Scores of 1.0 are considered average. Anything above 1.0 means the company received more complaints than average, while scores below 1.0 mean the company received fewer complaints than average.

In 2019, The Hartford's NAIC complaint ratio was 0.31, far below the average for companies of similar size.﻿﻿

Other Insurance Provided by The Hartford

The Hartford offers a broad range of insurance policies including:

RV insurance

Classic Car insurance

ATV insurance

Boat insurance

Snowmobile insurance

Golf Cart insurance

Homeowners insurance

Renters insurance

Condo insurance

Flood insurance

Umbrella insurance

Business Insurance

How to Make a Car Insurance Claim With The Hartford

You can make an insurance claim via The Hartford's mobile app, online at www.thehartford.com/claims, or by calling 877-805-9918. Glass claims can be made at 800-892-8484.

When reporting a claim, you'll be asked for information including:

Location of the incident

Time of the incident

Whether a police report was filed

Contact information for the other party

Policyholders can track the status of claims through online access or the mobile app.

The Hartford Car Insurance Cancellation Policy

You can cancel your insurance policy with The Hartford anytime by following these steps:

Call 800-423-6789. When prompted by the automated system, say “cancel insurance” and then say “auto insurance." Have your insurance policy number handy to give to the agent.

You can also cancel your policy in person with a local agent or by mail.

Get a Hartford Car Insurance Quote

You can get a quote for The Hartford car insurance online, through the app, or over the phone at 800-207-7847, but online is typically the most popular approach.

You'll need to have some personal and vehicle information on hand when requesting a quote, including:

Name and contact information

Social Security number

Birthdate

Gender

Marital status

Employment status

Accident history for the last five years

Vehicle year, make, and model

Vehicle identification number (VIN)

Vehicle mileage

Vehicle estimated use

During the quote process, you'll also be asked if you are an AARP member since that is a requirement for AARP Auto Insurance through The Hartford. If you aren't an AARP member yet, you'll have the opportunity to sign up if you move forward with an insurance policy through the company.

Verdict If you're a member of AARP or are looking to join, The Hartford is a solid choice for auto insurance coverage. The policy comes with tons of extra benefits and discounts you'll love. For others, you still get quality coverage, but you may find lower premiums and more options elsewhere. It's always a good idea to shop around for auto insurance to ensure you find the best deal for the coverage you desire. Be sure to check if you qualify for any extra discounts that would drop costs even lower.

Compare Other Car Insurance Reviews

While The Hartford might be a great fit for many people, it might not be right for you. The Hartford isn't the only provider offering car insurance for seniors. Comparing quotes for multiple providers ensures that you're signing up for the ideal insurance policy for your situation.

Methodology

Investopedia is dedicated to furnishing consumers with unbiased, comprehensive reviews of car insurance providers. We reviewed each insurance provider's coverage options, available discounts, customer service, and satisfaction ratings to ensure that our content helps users make the right insurance decision for their needs.