The Hartford Life Insurance Review

Our Take
The Hartford is a huge, well-known insurance company that offers life insurance. However, you can’t purchase insurance directly from the company; it only sells group life policies. The only way to get coverage from The Hartford is if your employer offers life insurance from the company as part of its benefits package.
If your employer allows you to sign up for life insurance, you can choose a term life policy with a coverage amount based on your salary. Typically, your employer will cover at least a portion of your premiums, and the remaining cost can be deducted from your paycheck.
However, policy amounts are limited, and The Hartford only offers a few riders.
Guaranteed issue policies available
Employer typically covers some or all of your premiums
Plans include additional services
Individual life insurance policies not available
Coverage limits are based on salary
Limited rider options
- The company was founded in 1810 and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut.
- The company offers group term life policies.
- The Hartford also sells auto, home, and business insurance.
- Policies can include living benefits, accidental death coverage, and disability waiver of premium riders.
- Group life policies are available in all 50 states.
The Hartford is a Fortune 500 company that sells a wide range of insurance and financial products. It was founded in 1810 as a fire insurance company. Since then, it has expanded to auto, home, and business insurance. It also sells group insurance policies, including life insurance.
Its headquarters is in Hartford, Connecticut, and it has agents all over the country. With over 18,000 employees, The Hartford serves over one million small businesses.
- Year Founded 1810
- Kinds of Plans Group term life
- Number of Plans 1
- Payment Plan Options Payroll deduction
- Customer Service Human resources, phone
- Phone 800-523-2233
- Official Website www.thehartford.com
The Hartford is not one of our top-rated life insurance companies. You can review our list of the best life insurance companies for what we think are better options.
Pros Explained
- Guaranteed issue policies available: With coverage from The Hartford offered by your employer, policies are guaranteed issue up to a specified amount. You can purchase life insurance without undergoing a medical exam, and you can’t be denied based on your medical history.
- Employers typically cover some or all of your premiums: If your employer offers life insurance coverage through The Hartford, they will typically cover some or all of your premiums up to a maximum face amount. If you decide to purchase additional coverage, you usually have to cover the difference yourself, but it can be deducted from your paycheck.
- Plans additional services: The Hartford’s group life insurance policies include certain riders and benefits, including living benefits, accidental death insurance, funeral planning services, and beneficiary assistance that includes financial planning and grief counseling.
Cons Explained
- Individual life insurance policies not available: If your employer doesn’t work with The Hartford to offer life insurance to its employees, you cannot purchase life insurance from The Hartford yourself. It only sells group life policies.
- Coverage limits based on salary: Coverage amounts are based on your salary. The maximum coverage available is three times your salary, but your employer may opt for a lower cap.
- Limited rider options: While The Hartford’s policies include living benefits, it has few other riders, limiting your ability to customize your coverage.
Available Plans
The Hartford’s life insurance policies are only available through participating employers. Policy face amounts are based on your salary; depending on your employer, you can get one to three times your salary, with a maximum coverage amount of $350,000. Depending on the level you choose, you may qualify for a guaranteed issue policy. If you want coverage beyond the specified amounts, you’ll have to undergo a medical exam.
When you apply for coverage, you can also purchase coverage for your spouse and children. The maximum coverage amount you can get is $50,000 for a spouse and $10,000 for a child. You are solely responsible for the premiums for your spouse or children.
The Hartford only offers group term life insurance.
Term Life
Term life insurance is temporary and covers you for a predetermined term. Typically, terms range from 10 to 30 years. If you die during the policy’s term, your beneficiaries receive a death benefit. However, they receive nothing if you pass away after the term ends.
Term life policies are appealing to many people because they are relatively inexpensive. However, they do not build cash value and they do not provide permanent coverage.
The Hartford’s term life policies have premiums based on your age. It uses five-year age bands to increase your premiums over time.
Available Riders
Most insurance companies have optional insurance endorsements, also known as riders, that you can add to your policy for an additional cost. You can use riders to get coverage for certain health issues or purchase insurance for family members.
The Hartford doesn’t have many optional riders, but its policies do include the following benefits:
Accelerated Benefit
Accelerated benefits are included with The Hartford’s policies. If you are diagnosed with a chronic or terminal illness, you can access a portion of your benefits while still living to pay for your medical care or other expenses.
Accidental Death & Dismemberment
If you are killed, paralyzed, or severely injured in a covered accident, your beneficiaries will receive an additional death benefit.
Premium of Waiver
With the waiver of premium rider, The Hartford will waive your premium payments if you become disabled and are unable to continue working. Your coverage will continue to age 65 if you are disabled prior to turning 60.
Customer Service
Unlike other insurance companies, The Hartford doesn’t allow individuals to get rate quotes through its website or its agents. You can only get rate and policy information directly from your employer during the plan’s annual open enrollment period, or when you start a new job.
If you have a policy through your employer, The Hartford does have a policyholder portal where you can check the status of claims, sign up for direct deposit, and download forms to switch beneficiaries.
To reach The Hartford’s general customer service department, you can call 800-523-2233. Customer support is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. EST.
Complaint Index
Each year, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) collects complaints submitted by insurance companies. Comparing that information to the companies’ share of the market, the NAIC issues company complaint ratios.
The industry standard is 1.0. A complaint ratio below 1.0 indicates that the company received fewer complaints than expected, while a number above 1.0 means the company received more complaints than typical for its size.
For 2020, The Hartford’s group life insurance segment received no complaints at all, so it doesn’t have a complaint ratio.
For the past three years, The Hartford hasn’t received any consumer complaints about its group life insurance.
Third-Party Ratings
In 2020, AM Best, a credit rating agency focused on the insurance industry, affirmed The Hartford’s “A+” (Superior) rating. Such a high rating indicates that AM Best is confident that The Hartford will be able to meet its policy obligations in the future.
Since The Hartford doesn’t sell individual life insurance policies, it was not included in the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Individual Life Insurance Study. This study evaluated and ranked 24 top life insurers based on their life insurance policies, customer service, pricing, and communication.
Cancellation Policy
Like other companies, The Hartford offers a 10-day free look period. However, the free look period may be longer in certain states.
During the free look period, you can cancel your policy and receive a full refund of all premiums paid. Once the free look period ends, you can cancel your term life policy at any time. However, you won’t receive a refund of premiums paid.
To cancel your policy, contact your employer’s human resources representative.
Price
In terms of pricing, your policy’s premiums are dependent on the coverage amount you choose and whether your employer covers some of your cost. Some employers cover 100% of your premiums up to a specified benefit amount, making it free for you to get life insurance.
Like other companies, The Hartford requires you to select either “male” or “female” when completing an application for coverage. While being nonbinary doesn’t disqualify you from getting life insurance, you should know that companies haven’t updated their underwriting processes to reflect a current awareness of gender issues.
Competition
The Hartford can be a useful option for those who need life insurance. However, it’s only available to you if your employer offers coverage as one of its benefits.
Since many people won’t be eligible for The Hartford’s life insurance policies, we compared it to State Farm, one of our picks for best life insurance companies.
Unlike The Hartford, State Farm sells policies directly to consumers. You can purchase some policies online, or you can work with an agent to discuss your insurance needs. State Farm offers a wide range of life insurance plans, including term, whole, and universal life policies.
While The Hartford has a limited number of riders available, State Farm has many riders you can add to your policy to customize your coverage. Optional riders include flexible care benefits, guaranteed insurability options, and level term riders.
|The Hartford
|State Farm
|Market Share
|Not applicable
|Seventh-largest in the U.S., 3.5%
|Number of Plans
|1
|10
|Dividends for 2020
|Not applicable
|$600 million
|Wellness Program Discounts/Quit Smoking Incentives
|Not applicable
|Not applicable
|Service Method
|Employer
|Agents, online
|AM Best Rating
|A+ (Superior)
|A++ (Superior)
|Complaints Trend
|Not applicable
|0.24
If your employer offers life insurance through The Hartford and will pay a portion of your premiums, it can be an easy and cost-effective way to get coverage. It’s especially useful if you have been denied life insurance coverage in the past; policies up to a specified amount are guaranteed issue, and you cannot be denied based on your health.
However, The Hartford’s policies have caps on coverage amounts, and it doesn’t have many riders you can use to personalize your policy.
If you’re looking for more robust coverage and customizable options, you’re better off working with another insurance company.
How We Review Life Insurance Companies
Our reviews of life insurance companies are based on a quantitative approach and methodology that analyzes each insurer on their stability and reliability, customer service, claims experience, diversity of product lines, and cost. We compare the terms of each type of policy offered—including available coverage amounts, optional riders, and premium payment options—with those of other major life insurance companies. Lastly, we look at how the company is rated by third-party organizations to determine its reliability and overall reputation.
