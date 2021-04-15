The Hartford Life Insurance Review

The Hartford is not one of our top-rated life insurance companies. You can review our list of the best life insurance companies for what we think are better options.

Pros Explained

Guaranteed issue policies available: With coverage from The Hartford offered by your employer, policies are guaranteed issue up to a specified amount. You can purchase life insurance without undergoing a medical exam, and you can’t be denied based on your medical history.

Employers typically cover some or all of your premiums: If your employer offers life insurance coverage through The Hartford, they will typically cover some or all of your premiums up to a maximum face amount. If you decide to purchase additional coverage, you usually have to cover the difference yourself, but it can be deducted from your paycheck.

If your employer offers life insurance coverage through The Hartford, they will typically cover some or all of your premiums up to a maximum face amount. If you decide to purchase additional coverage, you usually have to cover the difference yourself, but it can be deducted from your paycheck. Plans additional services: The Hartford’s group life insurance policies include certain riders and benefits, including living benefits, accidental death insurance, funeral planning services, and beneficiary assistance that includes financial planning and grief counseling.

Cons Explained

Individual life insurance policies not available: If your employer doesn’t work with The Hartford to offer life insurance to its employees, you cannot purchase life insurance from The Hartford yourself. It only sells group life policies.

Coverage limits based on salary: Coverage amounts are based on your salary. The maximum coverage available is three times your salary, but your employer may opt for a lower cap.

Coverage amounts are based on your salary. The maximum coverage available is three times your salary, but your employer may opt for a lower cap. Limited rider options: While The Hartford’s policies include living benefits, it has few other riders, limiting your ability to customize your coverage.

Available Plans

The Hartford’s life insurance policies are only available through participating employers. Policy face amounts are based on your salary; depending on your employer, you can get one to three times your salary, with a maximum coverage amount of $350,000. Depending on the level you choose, you may qualify for a guaranteed issue policy. If you want coverage beyond the specified amounts, you’ll have to undergo a medical exam.

When you apply for coverage, you can also purchase coverage for your spouse and children. The maximum coverage amount you can get is $50,000 for a spouse and $10,000 for a child. You are solely responsible for the premiums for your spouse or children.

The Hartford only offers group term life insurance.

Term Life

Term life insurance is temporary and covers you for a predetermined term. Typically, terms range from 10 to 30 years. If you die during the policy’s term, your beneficiaries receive a death benefit. However, they receive nothing if you pass away after the term ends.

Term life policies are appealing to many people because they are relatively inexpensive. However, they do not build cash value and they do not provide permanent coverage.

The Hartford’s term life policies have premiums based on your age. It uses five-year age bands to increase your premiums over time.

Available Riders

Most insurance companies have optional insurance endorsements, also known as riders, that you can add to your policy for an additional cost. You can use riders to get coverage for certain health issues or purchase insurance for family members.

The Hartford doesn’t have many optional riders, but its policies do include the following benefits:

Accelerated Benefit

Accelerated benefits are included with The Hartford’s policies. If you are diagnosed with a chronic or terminal illness, you can access a portion of your benefits while still living to pay for your medical care or other expenses.

Accidental Death & Dismemberment

If you are killed, paralyzed, or severely injured in a covered accident, your beneficiaries will receive an additional death benefit.

Premium of Waiver

With the waiver of premium rider, The Hartford will waive your premium payments if you become disabled and are unable to continue working. Your coverage will continue to age 65 if you are disabled prior to turning 60.

Customer Service

Unlike other insurance companies, The Hartford doesn’t allow individuals to get rate quotes through its website or its agents. You can only get rate and policy information directly from your employer during the plan’s annual open enrollment period, or when you start a new job.

If you have a policy through your employer, The Hartford does have a policyholder portal where you can check the status of claims, sign up for direct deposit, and download forms to switch beneficiaries.

To reach The Hartford’s general customer service department, you can call 800-523-2233. Customer support is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. EST.

Complaint Index

Each year, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) collects complaints submitted by insurance companies. Comparing that information to the companies’ share of the market, the NAIC issues company complaint ratios.

The industry standard is 1.0. A complaint ratio below 1.0 indicates that the company received fewer complaints than expected, while a number above 1.0 means the company received more complaints than typical for its size.

For 2020, The Hartford’s group life insurance segment received no complaints at all, so it doesn’t have a complaint ratio.

Third-Party Ratings

In 2020, AM Best, a credit rating agency focused on the insurance industry, affirmed The Hartford’s “A+” (Superior) rating. Such a high rating indicates that AM Best is confident that The Hartford will be able to meet its policy obligations in the future.

Since The Hartford doesn’t sell individual life insurance policies, it was not included in the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Individual Life Insurance Study. This study evaluated and ranked 24 top life insurers based on their life insurance policies, customer service, pricing, and communication.

Cancellation Policy

Like other companies, The Hartford offers a 10-day free look period. However, the free look period may be longer in certain states.

During the free look period, you can cancel your policy and receive a full refund of all premiums paid. Once the free look period ends, you can cancel your term life policy at any time. However, you won’t receive a refund of premiums paid.

To cancel your policy, contact your employer’s human resources representative.

Price

In terms of pricing, your policy’s premiums are dependent on the coverage amount you choose and whether your employer covers some of your cost. Some employers cover 100% of your premiums up to a specified benefit amount, making it free for you to get life insurance.

Like other companies, The Hartford requires you to select either “male” or “female” when completing an application for coverage. While being nonbinary doesn’t disqualify you from getting life insurance, you should know that companies haven’t updated their underwriting processes to reflect a current awareness of gender issues.

Competition

The Hartford can be a useful option for those who need life insurance. However, it’s only available to you if your employer offers coverage as one of its benefits.

Since many people won’t be eligible for The Hartford’s life insurance policies, we compared it to State Farm, one of our picks for best life insurance companies.

Unlike The Hartford, State Farm sells policies directly to consumers. You can purchase some policies online, or you can work with an agent to discuss your insurance needs. State Farm offers a wide range of life insurance plans, including term, whole, and universal life policies.

While The Hartford has a limited number of riders available, State Farm has many riders you can add to your policy to customize your coverage. Optional riders include flexible care benefits, guaranteed insurability options, and level term riders.