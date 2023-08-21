The Public Credits the Fed For Stifling Inflation—Here’s Why That Matters

The public largely believes the Federal Reserve is responsible for how much inflation has cooled down over the past years—and that could be music to the ears of policymakers.

“Federal Reserve policies (rates and money supply)” was the leading answer given by U.S. adults who were asked to give importance ratings to 16 potential reasons that inflation fell between June 2022 and June 2023, according to research by economists at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York published Thursday. Year-over-year price increases fell to 3% from 9.1% over that 12-month span, according to the Consumer Price Index.

That poll result might please officials at the Fed—not just because it’s always nice to have your work appreciated, but because the very fact that people are aware of the Fed’s actions could help the central bank accomplish its mission of controlling inflation.

Inflation itself is at least partly a psychological phenomenon. Some economists theorize that if people believe inflation will be high in the future, it will make them behave in ways that stoke price increases—for example, buying things sooner rather than later, which pushes up demand for goods and services.



Fed officials try to manage inflation not only by raising the key fed funds rate—which makes all kinds of loans more expensive, cooling down both the economy and inflation— but by communicating what they’ll do in the future. The idea is that by convincing the public the Fed won’t allow inflation to run rampant, they’ll shape inflation expectations and short-circuit inflation psychology before it takes hold.



The survey may be especially reassuring in light of previous studies that showed the public wasn’t paying much attention to what officials at the Fed were saying. High inflation over the past year may have made people take more notice of the central bank and its monetary policy.



“In periods of high or changing inflation, consumers may pay more attention to inflation and the actions of the Federal Reserve,” the New York Fed researchers said in a blog post. “Our results provide support to this hypothesis. Indeed, we find that consumers today know enough about the Federal Reserve to recognize its policies as the most important factor behind the recent and expected future decline in inflation.”

