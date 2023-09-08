These Record-Rate CDs Have Minimums Almost Anyone Can Afford

Bank or Credit Union Rate (APY) Term American 1 Credit Union 6.00% 12 months BluPeak Credit Union 5.75% 9 months Forbright Bank 5.65% 12 months All In Credit Union 5.54% 6 or 18 months Greenwood Credit Union 5.50% 9 months BluPeak Credit Union 5.50% 12 months Communitywide Federal Credit Union 5.50% 12 months Limelight Bank 5.50% 12 months Rising Bank 5.50% 12 months Garden Savings Federal Credit Union 5.50% 13 months Blue Federal Credit Union 5.50% 15 months

How to Choose a CD That Fits You Best

The minimum deposit is only one consideration you'll want to make when deciding on a certificate of deposit (CD). You'll obviously want to prioritize the interest rate as well, opting for as high a return as possible given your other priorities.

Choosing the right term for your financial timeline is also extremely important. That's because you can maximize your earnings by keeping the CD deposited until its maturity date. If instead you need to cash out early, you'll be hit with an early withdrawal penalty that will reduce what you earn. So before committing to any CD, think carefully about what duration you feel confident you can stick with until the end.

For money you don't want to commit to a CD, consider one of the options in our daily rankings of the best high-yield savings accounts and the best money market accounts, which are also paying record rates right now.

Will CD Rates Go Higher This Year?

To combat decades-high inflation, the Federal Reserve has aggressively hiked interest rates since March 2022. With 11 increases across its last 12 meetings, the central bank has raised the federal funds rate a cumulative 5.25% over the last 18 months. That's taken the fed funds rate to its highest level since 2001.

As a result, banks and credit unions have pushed CD rates to record levels as well. Take the example of the best 1-year CD rate. In the month before the Fed's first hike, the best nationwide rate on 1-year certificate was 1.00% APY. Today you can earn an eye-popping 6.00% APY on a 12-month CD.

But will CD rates go even higher? That's uncertain right now. The Federal Reserve will conclude its next meeting on Sept. 20, but financial markets overwhelmingly expect the Fed to hold rates steady this time. That doesn't mean it won't raise rates at a future meeting, however. Fed officials have spoken recently about how future rate increases are still on the table, depending on what they see in future inflation and employment reports.

For now, it's a good guess that CD rates will hold relatively steady for a time, and could perhaps edge higher still if the Fed opts to raise rates in November or December.

Rate Collection Methodology Disclosure

Every business day, Investopedia tracks the rate data of more than 200 banks and credit unions that offer money market, savings accounts, and CDs to customers nationwide, and determines daily rankings of the top-paying accounts. To qualify for our lists, the institution must be federally insured (FDIC for banks, NCUA for credit unions), and the account's minimum initial deposit must not exceed $25,000.



Banks must be available in at least 40 states. And while some credit unions require you to donate to a specific charity or association to become a member if you don't meet other eligibility criteria (e.g., you don't live in a certain area or work in a certain kind of job), we exclude credit unions whose donation requirement is $40 or more. For more about how we choose the best rates, read our full methodology.