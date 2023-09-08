These Record-Rate CDs Have Minimums Almost Anyone Can Afford

Think you need a big deposit to earn one of today's historic CD rates? Think again. These nation-leading CDs can be opened with very low minimum deposit requirements, giving you plenty of options whatever level of saver you are.
Though our daily ranking of the best nationwide CDs includes certificates with minimum deposits up to $25,000, you have plenty of options if that's more than you can commit. We break these down into three groups:
- Minimum deposit of up to $499 required
- Minimum deposit of $500 required
- Minimum deposit of $1,000 required
All of the CDs you find in our rankings are available nationwide and offered by federally insured banks and credit unions, meaning your CD deposit is safe and essentially risk-free.
Best CD Rates With Minimum Deposits Up to $499
|Bank or Credit Union
|Minimum Deposit
|Rate (APY)
|Term
|All In Credit Union
|$25
|5.75%
|12 months
|Bayer Heritage Federal Credit Union
|$100
|5.65%
|3 or 6 months
|Consumers Credit Union
|$250
|5.50%
|10 months
|AgFed Credit Union
|$250
|5.50%
|18 months
|BMO Alto
|Any amount
|5.40%
|12 months
|Bayer Heritage Federal Credit Union
|$100
|5.39%
|12 months
|Synchrony Bank
|Any amount
|5.25%
|16 months
|Capital One
|Any amount
|5.25%
|18 months
|Jovia Financial Credit Union
|$100
|5.25%
|18 months
Best CD Rates With Minimum Deposits of $500
|Bank or Credit Union
|Rate (APY)
|Term
|Abound Credit Union
|5.75%
|10 months
|Alabama Credit Union
|5.66%
|18 months
|Dow Credit Union
|5.65%
|3 months
|Signature Federal Credit Union
|5.55%
|3 months
|Bank5 Connect
|5.50%
|6 months
|Dow Credit Union
|5.50%
|6 months
|Mountain America Credit Union
|5.50%
|6 months
|Signature Federal Credit Union
|5.50%
|6 months
|CFG Bank
|5.50%
|12 months
|USAlliance Financial
|5.50%
|18 months
|Signature Federal Credit Union
|5.45%
|9 months
Best CD Rates With a $1,000 Minimum
|Bank or Credit Union
|Rate (APY)
|Term
|American 1 Credit Union
|6.00%
|12 months
|BluPeak Credit Union
|5.75%
|9 months
|Forbright Bank
|5.65%
|12 months
|All In Credit Union
|5.54%
|6 or 18 months
|Greenwood Credit Union
|5.50%
|9 months
|BluPeak Credit Union
|5.50%
|12 months
|Communitywide Federal Credit Union
|5.50%
|12 months
|Limelight Bank
|5.50%
|12 months
|Rising Bank
|5.50%
|12 months
|Garden Savings Federal Credit Union
|5.50%
|13 months
|Blue Federal Credit Union
|5.50%
|15 months
For full details on any of these CDs, see our daily rankings of the best CD rates, as well as our rankings of the best 3-month, 6-month, 1-year, and 18-month CDs.
How to Choose a CD That Fits You Best
The minimum deposit is only one consideration you'll want to make when deciding on a certificate of deposit (CD). You'll obviously want to prioritize the interest rate as well, opting for as high a return as possible given your other priorities.
Choosing the right term for your financial timeline is also extremely important. That's because you can maximize your earnings by keeping the CD deposited until its maturity date. If instead you need to cash out early, you'll be hit with an early withdrawal penalty that will reduce what you earn. So before committing to any CD, think carefully about what duration you feel confident you can stick with until the end.
For money you don't want to commit to a CD, consider one of the options in our daily rankings of the best high-yield savings accounts and the best money market accounts, which are also paying record rates right now.
Will CD Rates Go Higher This Year?
To combat decades-high inflation, the Federal Reserve has aggressively hiked interest rates since March 2022. With 11 increases across its last 12 meetings, the central bank has raised the federal funds rate a cumulative 5.25% over the last 18 months. That's taken the fed funds rate to its highest level since 2001.
As a result, banks and credit unions have pushed CD rates to record levels as well. Take the example of the best 1-year CD rate. In the month before the Fed's first hike, the best nationwide rate on 1-year certificate was 1.00% APY. Today you can earn an eye-popping 6.00% APY on a 12-month CD.
But will CD rates go even higher? That's uncertain right now. The Federal Reserve will conclude its next meeting on Sept. 20, but financial markets overwhelmingly expect the Fed to hold rates steady this time. That doesn't mean it won't raise rates at a future meeting, however. Fed officials have spoken recently about how future rate increases are still on the table, depending on what they see in future inflation and employment reports.
For now, it's a good guess that CD rates will hold relatively steady for a time, and could perhaps edge higher still if the Fed opts to raise rates in November or December.
Rate Collection Methodology Disclosure
Every business day, Investopedia tracks the rate data of more than 200 banks and credit unions that offer money market, savings accounts, and CDs to customers nationwide, and determines daily rankings of the top-paying accounts. To qualify for our lists, the institution must be federally insured (FDIC for banks, NCUA for credit unions), and the account's minimum initial deposit must not exceed $25,000.
Banks must be available in at least 40 states. And while some credit unions require you to donate to a specific charity or association to become a member if you don't meet other eligibility criteria (e.g., you don't live in a certain area or work in a certain kind of job), we exclude credit unions whose donation requirement is $40 or more. For more about how we choose the best rates, read our full methodology.
