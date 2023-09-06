Private Equity Firm Thoma Bravo Acquires NextGen Healthcare for $1.6 Billion

Shares of the healthcare data provider surged 14% Wednesday, and are up more than 40% in the past two weeks

Published September 06, 2023
NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN), an Atlanta, GA-based healthcare data provider, has agreed to be acquired by private equity firm Thoma Bravo in a deal valued at $1.6 billion.

Key Takeaways

  • NextGen Healthcare Inc. on Wednesday agreed to be acquired by private equity firm Thoma Bravo in a deal valued at $1.6 billion.
  • The company's shareholders will receive $23.95 per share in cash—a 46.4% premium to the stock's closing price on August 22.
  • NextGen shares have surged more than 40% since August 22, just before news about a potential sale of the company became public.

Once completed, NextGen Healthcare, which has traded on the Nasdaq since 1982, will become a privately held company. The company's shareholders will receive $23.95 per share in cash—a 46.4% premium to the stock's closing price on August 22, just before news about a potential sale of the company became public.

NextGen President and CEO David Sides said a deal with Thoma Bravo will increase shareholder value and provide the company with "increased capital, expertise and strategic flexibility."

Thoma Bravo Vice President Peter Hernandez said the firm had been following NextGen's business transformation for many years, and said a deal would help "further accelerate product investments to improve patient outcomes."

NextGen shares surged more than 14% Wednesday. They've risen more than 40% over the past two weeks, and 30% since the start of September.

NextGen Healthcare (NXGN) Stock

YCharts
