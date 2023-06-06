THOR Industries Beats Profit and Sales Forecasts, and Shares Rise

Key Takeaways THOR Industries shares jumped after its third quarter profit and sales beat estimates.

The RV maker still sees "macroeconomic challenges" to continue in the short-term.

THOR narrowed its full-year guidance.

Shares of THOR Industries (THOR) surged as the recreational vehicle (RV) manufacturer posted better-than-expected results.

The maker of Airstream, Jayco, and other towable and motorized RVs reported fiscal 2023 third quarter earnings per share (EPS) of $2.24 per share, more than double analysts’ estimates. Revenue dipped 37.1% to $2.93 billion, but still beat forecasts.

The company indicated that it reduced inventory, “rightsized” its product offerings based on customer preferences, and managed costs.

CEO Bob Martin explained that “market conditions continue to be challenging” as dealers and consumers face “increasing pressures from the macroenvironment.” However, he said sales in North America got a boost from increased production and foot traffic from the second quarter, while its European division benefited from higher prices, strong demand, operational initiatives, and improved availability of RV chassis.

Still, because it expects macroeconomic challenges to continue for the short term, and reduced production ahead of the rollout of 2024 models, THOR has narrowed its full-year guidance. The firm now anticipates sales of $10.5 billion to $11.0 billion as compared to the previous $10.5 billion to $11.5 billion. It sees EPS of $5.80 to $6.50 versus the earlier $5.50 to $6.50.

THOR Industries shares were up 14% on Tuesday as of 11:30 a.m. ET.

