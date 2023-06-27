A majority of chief executives think artificial intelligence (AI) will give them the upper hand in the future, though they are split on whether it will increase or decrease their human workforces.

Key Takeaways Half of CEOs are starting to use AI in their operations, but fewer than a third have taken into account the impact that AI could have on their workforce.

Generative AI will create workforce reductions or redeployment, said 43% of CEOs, while another 46% said AI would prompt them to hire additional workers.

AI will help 43% of organizations make strategic decisions and another 36% will use the technology for operational decisions.

Three out of four CEOs believe the organizations using artificial intelligence (AI) will have a competitive advantage, and half said they have already begun integrating the technology, according to a new study by International Business Machines Corp (IBM). The survey asked 3,000 global executives what they see ahead in the next three years.

While CEOs are eager to move forward with AI adoption from security to bias to accuracy, executives have more reservations about their organization’s readiness to implement the new technology.

Half of CEOs said they have begun using AI in their company's products and services, the survey found. Another 43% responded they were using AI to make strategic decisions, while 36% are using generative AI for operational decisions.

CEOs see AI as the technology of the future, but 57% had concerns about data security. Another 48% said they were worried about the technology's bias and accuracy.

CEOs are also more eager to implement AI than their C-suite teams. Nearly two-thirds of CEOs believe their staff has the knowledge and skills to implement AI technologies. However, other executives have a much different view of staff capabilities, with only 29% believing their organization has the expertise to implement AI capabilities and 30% saying their organization is ready to adopt AI responsibly.

Executives may not have fully considered AI's impacts, with only 28% of CEOs saying they have assessed the potential consequence of generative AI on the workforce, with another 36% responding that they plan to make such an assessment within the next 12 months.

The survey results come after IBM became one of the first companies to discuss replacing workers with AI, when in March CEO Arvind Krishna said that AI tools could replace as many as 7,800 back-end jobs over the next five years.

CEOs are already making organizational changes to adapt to generative AI, with 43% of CEOs saying they have reduced or redeployed their workforce and another 28% indicating they will do so within the next 12 months. AI will also have job creation potential, with 46% of CEOs responding that they have hired additional workers because of generative AI, and another 26% plan more hiring ahead.