Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN), among the largest semiconductor companies by market value, will probably will report that profit slid in the year's first quarter, reflecting an industrywide drop in semiconductor sales.

Key Takeaways Texas Instruments (TI) probably will report adjusted EPS of $1.78 for the 2023 first quarter versus $2.36 a year earlier.

Texas Instruments' net income and revenue are expected to fall on weak semiconductor sales across its industry.

TI is investing heavily in expanding production capacity through 2025, which is likely to chip away at its gross profit margin.

The tech stalwart could post a net income drop of 26% to $1.6 billion, the least since the third quarter of 2020, according to Visible Alpha analyst estimates. That translates to adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.78, down from $2.36 a year prior. Revenue could fall 11% to $4.4 billion. Texas Instruments will report first-quarter earnings results Tuesday afternoon.



The results are fallout from a slowdown in semiconductor sales across the industry, the result of excess inventory, short-term market cycles, inflation, and macroeconomic headwinds.

Semiconductor sales industrywide plunged more than 20% year-over-year in February to $39.7 billion, the worst month in 14 years. Semiconductor Industry Association CEO John Neuffer said, though, that "medium- and long-term prospects remain bright, thanks to growing demand across a range of end markets."



Texas Instruments stock is down less than 1% over the last year, slightly outperforming the S&P 500 Information Technology Index, which is down 1%.

