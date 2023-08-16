TJX Shares Jump to a Record on Strong Customer Traffic at the Retailer's Stores

Key Takeaways TJX shares rose to an all-time high after the discount retailer beat profit and sales estimates, and boosted its guidance.

The company credited strong customer foot traffic for gains in revenue and comparable store sales.

TJX raised its full-year outlook for revenue, profit margin, and earnings per share.

TJX Companies (TJX) shares hit an all-time high as the discount retailer posted better-than-expected results and raised its outlook as shoppers flocked to its stores.

The owner of T.J. Maxx, Marshall’s and other chains reported fiscal 2024 second quarter earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85, with revenue up 8% to $12.5 billion. Both exceeded forecasts.

TJX indicated comparable store sales climbed 6%, more than the company anticipated, driven entirely by customer traffic.

CEO Ernie Hermann said overall apparel and accessories sales were “very strong,” and home sales significantly improved, returning to positive comparable sales growth.

Hermann added that the current quarter is off to a strong start, and the company is “seeing tremendous off-price buying opportunities in the marketplace,” putting it “in an outstanding position to continue shipping fresh and compelling merchandise to our stores and online throughout the fall and holiday selling seasons.”

Because of its above-plan performance, TJX is boosting its fiscal 2024 revenue guidance to a gain of 3% to 4%, its pretax profit margin to 10.7% to 10.8%, and its EPS to $3.66 to $3.72.

Shares of TJX Companies have gained about a third of their value this year.

