Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - March 15, 2023: Rates Move Up

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

The 30-year mortgage average reversed direction Tuesday, climbing eight basis points after dropping a bold 36 points in the two days prior. The average is now up to 6.97%, which puts it well above the five-month low of 6.11% registered in early February, but still 63 basis points cheaper than October's historic 20-year peak of 7.58%.

Rates on 15-year loans climbed similarly, gaining nine basis points to reach an average of 6.25%. The 15-year average had sunk as low as 5.23% on February 2, but compared to the 15-year peak of 7.03% reached in October, the current 15-year average is still 78 basis points lower.

Jumbo 30-year rates meanwhile dipped below 6% for the first time in a month. Shedding 12 basis points Tuesday, the Jumbo 30-year average is down to 5.90%, leaving it 37 basis points below October's 12-year high of 6.27%.

Tuesday's refinancing rates for 30-year and 15-year loans moved more substantially than new purchase rates. The 30-year refi average added a bold 17 basis points, and the 15-year refi average, 12 points. Like its new purchase counterpart, the Jumbo 30-year refi average dropped 12 basis points. The cost to refinance for 30 years is currently 39 basis points more expensive than new purchase rates.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge in September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.