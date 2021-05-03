Mortgage rates are starting out this week slightly above the national averages of a week ago. Though rates on the two most common mortgage types, 30-year and 15-year conventional loans, dropped a bit on Friday, they had previously edged higher for four consecutive days.

Macroeconomic factors were at play, as the 10-year treasury bond yield, which is highly correlated with mortgage rates, rose to 1.63% Friday from 1.58% at the start of the week. In addition, the Federal Reserve’s Open Market policy committee met on Wednesday, April 28, and issued guidance that they will continue to maintain the central bank's interest rate charged to banks at or near 0%, which should keep mortgage rates relatively steady in the near term.

Current Mortgage Rates

The current averages of lenders' minimum rates stood at 3.15% for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages, 2.41% for 15-year fixed-rate loans, and 3.99% on 7/1 adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs). As is typical, refinancing rates were 15 to 25 basis points higher than new purchase loans.