After rising modestly last week, mortgage rates have dipped so far this week, with slight rate reductions among the most common mortgage types for two days in a row.

Macroeconomic factors have kept the mortgage market relatively steady over the last two weeks. Among those factors are the Federal Reserve’s April 28 guidance to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to continue buying government-backed mortgages at their current volume. Though there had been speculation about whether the Fed would recommend pulling back on mortgage buying, it instead announced staying the course.

Current Rates for Popular Mortgage Types

The average of lenders' minimum rates for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages dropped to 3.12%, and to 2.38% for 15-year fixed-rate loans. Five-year adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs) currently stand at 3.01%. As is typical, refinancing rates were 15 to 25 basis points higher than new purchase loans, though the margin on 5/1 ARM refinancing loans was larger.