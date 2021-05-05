Mortgage markets saw little movement yesterday, keeping today's rates for almost all mortgage types at or just below where they stood a day ago.

Macroeconomic factors have kept the mortgage market relatively steady over the last two weeks. Among those factors are the Federal Reserve’s April 28 guidance to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to continue buying government-backed mortgages at their current volume. Though there had been speculation about whether the Fed would recommend pulling back on mortgage buying, it instead announced staying the course.

Current Rates for Popular Mortgage Types

Today's average of lenders' minimum rates edged down one basis point to 3.11% for 30-year fixed conventional loans, while converging at 3.00% for both FHA and VA 30-year loans. In the 15-year term, rates held steady at 2.38%, while the average for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs) slid 4 basis points to 2.97%.

As is typical, refinancing rates were 10 to 25 basis points higher than new purchase loans in the fixed terms, while the margin on 5/1 ARM refinancing loans was almost half of a percentage point.