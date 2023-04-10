Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - April 10, 2023: Rates Jump

Rates dropped last Wednesday to their lowest level since February, but Friday saw the 30-year average reclaim most of that ground, ending the week just five basis points below its level from the previous Friday. Every other average aside from a few jumbo products also climbed by substantial increments.
|National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates
|Loan Type
|Purchase
|Refinance
|30-Year Fixed
|6.71%
|7.03%
|FHA 30-Year Fixed
|6.65%
|7.08%
|Jumbo 30-Year Fixed
|5.77%
|5.77%
|15-Year Fixed
|5.92%
|6.16%
|5/6 ARM
|7.10%
|7.41%
Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages
After lowering to 6.47% mid-week, the 30-year mortgage average has jumped back up almost a quarter point over the last two days. Rising a bold 22 basis points Friday, the average is now back up to 6.71%. Thirty-year fixed rates continue to bob around between the five-month low of 6.11% registered in February and the 20-year peak of 7.58% notched in October.
Rates on 15-year loans similarly rose 20 basis points Friday. That average is now up to 5.92%, after sinking to a two-month low of 5.72% in the middle of last week. Like 30-year rates, the 15-year average has been wavering between bookends of a five-month low hit in February (5.23%) and a 15-year high recorded in October (7.03%).
Jumbo-product rates meanwhile showed much less movement Friday, with the jumbo 30-year average actually holding still at 5.77%. That leaves it only half a percentage point below October's 12-year-high average of 6.27%.
Friday's refinancing rates moved fairly similarly to new purchase rates. The 30-year refi average jumped 19 basis points and the 15-year refi average surged 27 points. Like its new purchase counterpart, the jumbo 30-year refi average marched in place. The cost to refinance for 30 years is currently 32 basis points more expensive than 30-year new purchase rates.
After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge last September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.
The rates you see here generally won’t compare directly with teaser rates you see advertised online, since those rates are cherry-picked as the most attractive. They may involve paying points in advance, or they may be selected based on a hypothetical borrower with an ultra-high credit score or taking a smaller-than-typical loan given the value of the home.
|National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates - New Purchase
|New Purchase
|Daily Change
|30-Year Fixed
|6.71%
|+ 0.22
|FHA 30-Year Fixed
|6.65%
|+ 0.48
|VA 30-Year Fixed
|6.47%
|+ 0.23
|Jumbo 30-Year Fixed
|5.77%
|No Change
|20-Year Fixed
|6.39%
|+ 0.22
|15-Year Fixed
|5.92%
|+ 0.20
|Jumbo 15-Year Fixed
|5.77%
|No Change
|10-Year Fixed
|5.87%
|+ 0.18
|10/6 ARM
|6.97%
|+ 0.18
|7/6 ARM
|6.98%
|+ 0.25
|Jumbo 7/6 ARM
|5.58%
|No Change
|5/6 ARM
|7.10%
|+ 0.24
|Jumbo 5/6 ARM
|5.69%
|+ 0.13
|National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates - Refinance
|Loan Type
|Refinance
|Daily Change
|30-Year Fixed
|7.03%
|+ 0.19
|FHA 30-Year Fixed
|7.08%
|+ 0.47
|VA 30-Year Fixed
|7.17%
|+ 0.28
|Jumbo 30-Year Fixed
|5.77%
|No Change
|20-Year Fixed
|6.84%
|+ 0.38
|15-Year Fixed
|6.16%
|+ 0.27
|Jumbo 15-Year Fixed
|5.77%
|No Change
|10-Year Fixed
|6.14%
|+ 0.24
|10/6 ARM
|7.20%
|+ 0.10
|7/6 ARM
|7.52%
|+ 0.14
|Jumbo 7/6 ARM
|5.69%
|No Change
|5/6 ARM
|7.41%
|+ 0.05
|Jumbo 5/6 ARM
|5.69%
|+ 0.13
Lowest Mortgage Rates by State
The lowest mortgage rates available vary depending on the state where originations occur. Mortgage rates can be influenced by state-level variations in credit score, average mortgage loan term, and size, in addition to individual lenders' varying risk management strategies.
What Causes Mortgage Rates to Rise or Fall?
Mortgage rates are determined by a complex interaction of macroeconomic and industry factors, such as the level and direction of the bond market, including 10-year Treasury yields; the Federal Reserve's current monetary policy, especially as it relates to funding government-backed mortgages; and competition between mortgage lenders and across loan types. Because fluctuations can be caused by any number of these at once, it's generally difficult to attribute the change to any one factor.
Macroeconomic factors had kept the mortgage market relatively low for much of 2021. In particular, the Federal Reserve had been buying billions of dollars of bonds in response to the pandemic's economic pressures. This bond-buying policy (and not the more publicized federal funds rate) is a major influencer on mortgage rates.
But starting in November 2021, the Fed began tapering its bond purchases downward, making sizable reductions each month until reaching net-zero in March 2022.
The Fed's rate and policy committee, called the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), meets every six to eight weeks. Their next scheduled meeting will conclude on May 3, 2023.
Methodology
The national averages cited above were calculated based on the lowest rate offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, assuming a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80% and an applicant with a FICO credit score in the 700–760 range. The resulting rates are representative of what customers should expect to see when receiving actual quotes from lenders based on their qualifications, which may vary from advertised teaser rates.
For our map of the best state rates, the lowest rate currently offered by a surveyed lender in that state is listed, assuming the same parameters of an 80% LTV and a credit score between 700–760.
