Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - April 10, 2023: Rates Jump

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

After lowering to 6.47% mid-week, the 30-year mortgage average has jumped back up almost a quarter point over the last two days. Rising a bold 22 basis points Friday, the average is now back up to 6.71%. Thirty-year fixed rates continue to bob around between the five-month low of 6.11% registered in February and the 20-year peak of 7.58% notched in October.

Rates on 15-year loans similarly rose 20 basis points Friday. That average is now up to 5.92%, after sinking to a two-month low of 5.72% in the middle of last week. Like 30-year rates, the 15-year average has been wavering between bookends of a five-month low hit in February (5.23%) and a 15-year high recorded in October (7.03%).

Jumbo-product rates meanwhile showed much less movement Friday, with the jumbo 30-year average actually holding still at 5.77%. That leaves it only half a percentage point below October's 12-year-high average of 6.27%.

Friday's refinancing rates moved fairly similarly to new purchase rates. The 30-year refi average jumped 19 basis points and the 15-year refi average surged 27 points. Like its new purchase counterpart, the jumbo 30-year refi average marched in place. The cost to refinance for 30 years is currently 32 basis points more expensive than 30-year new purchase rates.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge last September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.