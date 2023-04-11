Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - April 11, 2023: Rates Rise Again

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Adding another tenth of a percentage point Monday, the 30-year rate average is back up to 6.81%, representing a third of a point multi-day increase since hitting a two-month low of 6.47% last week. Rates on 30-year loans continue to yo-yo in a range between the five-month low of 6.11% notched in February and the 20-year peak of 7.58% recorded in October.

Monday's 15-year rate average climbed a similar 11 basis points, returning to 6% territory with a reading of 6.03%. Like 30-year rates, 15-year rates are also wavering between February's five-month low of 5.23% and October's 15-year high of 7.03%.

Movement was minimal Monday among jumbo rates, however. For a second day, the jumbo 30-year average marked time at 5.77%. That keeps it half a percentage point below October's 12-year-high average of 6.27%.

Refinancing rates moved a bit more modestly Monday than new purchase rates. The 30-year refi average rose a mild 5 basis points and the 15-year refi average, 8 points. Once again the jumbo 30-year refi average held steady. The cost to refinance for 30 years is currently 27 basis points more expensive than 30-year new purchase rates.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge last September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.