National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700-760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Mortgage rates' dramatic and wild 2022 ride continues, with most averages bolting higher still on Monday. The 30-year average gained 14 basis points to touch 5.60%. That makes it the highest 30-year average we've seen since February 2009.

Rates on 15-year loans moved the other way Monday, shedding eight basis points to dip back below 5%. At 4.94%, the 15-year average is in its highest range since December 2018.



Jumbo 30-year rates moved similarly to standard 30-year rates Monday, rising 12 basis points to 4.69%. The Jumbo 30-year average is still below the peak experienced at the outset of the pandemic, but is in territory not seen since May 2020.

All three averages have skyrocketed over the last eight months, taking them far above the lows notched last summer when a major dip dramatically sank rates. The 30-year average is currently an eye-popping 2.71 percentage points more expensive than the August valley, while the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year averages are up 2.73 and 1.63, respectively.

Refinance rates saw more significant upward movement Friday. The 30-year refi average climbed 19 points, the 15-year average 10 points, and the Jumbo 30-year average 13 points. The cost to refinance with a fixed-rate loan is currently up to 15 points more expensive than new purchase loans.