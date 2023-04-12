Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - April 12, 2023: Rates Mostly Flat

Mortgage rates showed little action Tuesday, with the majority of averages either holding steady or moving by just a few basis points. The calm comes after a significant climb over the past several days that have raised the 30-year average to its highest point in almost three weeks and returned the 15-year average to 6% territory.
|National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates
|Loan Type
|Purchase
|Refinance
|30-Year Fixed
|6.83%
|7.11%
|FHA 30-Year Fixed
|6.85%
|7.19%
|Jumbo 30-Year Fixed
|5.77%
|5.77%
|15-Year Fixed
|6.04%
|6.28%
|5/6 ARM
|7.40%
|7.53%
Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages
Rates on 30-year mortgages added another 2 basis points on average Tuesday, after rising more than a third of a percentage point across the previous three days. Now back to 6.83% after sinking to 6.47% last week, the 30-year average has been wavering between bookends of a five-month low of 6.11% in February and a 20-year high of 7.58% in October.
The 15-year average also barely moved Tuesday, after notable climbs had returned the average to 6% territory. The current 15-year average of 6.04% sits reasonably in the middle of its own February low of 5.23% and its October's 15-year peak of 7.03%.
Tuesday's jumbo 30-year rates were also calm, with the average marching in place for a third day. At 5.77%, the jumbo 30-year average is just half a percentage point under the 12-year-high of 6.27% it registered in October.
Refinancing rates moved just slightly more than new purchase rates Tuesday, but the changes were still minor. The 30-year refi average rose 3 basis points, the 15-year refi average added 4 points, and the jumbo 30-year refi average was again flat. The cost to refinance for 30 years is currently 28 basis points more expensive than 30-year new purchase rates.
After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge last September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.
The rates you see here generally won’t compare directly with teaser rates you see advertised online, since those rates are cherry-picked as the most attractive. They may involve paying points in advance, or they may be selected based on a hypothetical borrower with an ultra-high credit score or taking a smaller-than-typical loan given the value of the home.
|National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates - New Purchase
|New Purchase
|Daily Change
|30-Year Fixed
|6.83%
|+ 0.02
|FHA 30-Year Fixed
|6.85%
|+ 0.09
|VA 30-Year Fixed
|6.56%
|- 0.16
|Jumbo 30-Year Fixed
|5.77%
|No Change
|20-Year Fixed
|6.56%
|+ 0.08
|15-Year Fixed
|6.04%
|+ 0.01
|Jumbo 15-Year Fixed
|5.77%
|No Change
|10-Year Fixed
|5.95%
|No Change
|10/6 ARM
|6.97%
|+ 0.08
|7/6 ARM
|7.21%
|+ 0.17
|Jumbo 7/6 ARM
|5.71%
|No Change
|5/6 ARM
|7.40%
|+ 0.67
|Jumbo 5/6 ARM
|5.69%
|No Change
|National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates - Refinance
|Loan Type
|Refinance
|Daily Change
|30-Year Fixed
|7.11%
|+ 0.03
|FHA 30-Year Fixed
|7.19%
|+ 0.03
|VA 30-Year Fixed
|7.24%
|- 0.01
|Jumbo 30-Year Fixed
|5.77%
|No Change
|20-Year Fixed
|6.94%
|+ 0.03
|15-Year Fixed
|6.28%
|+ 0.04
|Jumbo 15-Year Fixed
|5.77%
|No Change
|10-Year Fixed
|6.19%
|+ 0.02
|10/6 ARM
|7.32%
|+ 0.19
|7/6 ARM
|7.61%
|+ 0.01
|Jumbo 7/6 ARM
|5.81%
|No Change
|5/6 ARM
|7.53%
|+ 0.09
|Jumbo 5/6 ARM
|5.69%
|No Change
Lowest Mortgage Rates by State
The lowest mortgage rates available vary depending on the state where originations occur. Mortgage rates can be influenced by state-level variations in credit score, average mortgage loan term, and size, in addition to individual lenders' varying risk management strategies.
What Causes Mortgage Rates to Rise or Fall?
Mortgage rates are determined by a complex interaction of macroeconomic and industry factors, such as the level and direction of the bond market, including 10-year Treasury yields; the Federal Reserve's current monetary policy, especially as it relates to funding government-backed mortgages; and competition between mortgage lenders and across loan types. Because fluctuations can be caused by any number of these at once, it's generally difficult to attribute the change to any one factor.
Macroeconomic factors had kept the mortgage market relatively low for much of 2021. In particular, the Federal Reserve had been buying billions of dollars of bonds in response to the pandemic's economic pressures. This bond-buying policy (and not the more publicized federal funds rate) is a major influencer on mortgage rates.
But starting in November 2021, the Fed began tapering its bond purchases downward, making sizable reductions each month until reaching net-zero in March 2022.
The Fed's rate and policy committee, called the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), meets every six to eight weeks. Their next scheduled meeting will conclude on May 3, 2023.
Methodology
The national averages cited above were calculated based on the lowest rate offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, assuming a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80% and an applicant with a FICO credit score in the 700–760 range. The resulting rates are representative of what customers should expect to see when receiving actual quotes from lenders based on their qualifications, which may vary from advertised teaser rates.
For our map of the best state rates, the lowest rate currently offered by a surveyed lender in that state is listed, assuming the same parameters of an 80% LTV and a credit score between 700–760.
