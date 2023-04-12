Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - April 12, 2023: Rates Mostly Flat

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Rates on 30-year mortgages added another 2 basis points on average Tuesday, after rising more than a third of a percentage point across the previous three days. Now back to 6.83% after sinking to 6.47% last week, the 30-year average has been wavering between bookends of a five-month low of 6.11% in February and a 20-year high of 7.58% in October.

The 15-year average also barely moved Tuesday, after notable climbs had returned the average to 6% territory. The current 15-year average of 6.04% sits reasonably in the middle of its own February low of 5.23% and its October's 15-year peak of 7.03%.

Tuesday's jumbo 30-year rates were also calm, with the average marching in place for a third day. At 5.77%, the jumbo 30-year average is just half a percentage point under the 12-year-high of 6.27% it registered in October.

Refinancing rates moved just slightly more than new purchase rates Tuesday, but the changes were still minor. The 30-year refi average rose 3 basis points, the 15-year refi average added 4 points, and the jumbo 30-year refi average was again flat. The cost to refinance for 30 years is currently 28 basis points more expensive than 30-year new purchase rates.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge last September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.