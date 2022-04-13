National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700-760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

After hitting a new peak to start the week, the 30-year average shed 16 points Tuesday to rest at 5.44%. Monday's 5.60% reading of the flagship average was notable in notching the highest level we've seen for 30-year rates since February 2009.

Rates on 15-year loans also moved downward Tuesday, though dipping a more modest six basis points. At 4.88%, the 15-year average is in its highest range since late 2018.



Jumbo 30-year rates dropped about an eighth of a percentage point Tuesday, landing at 4.57%. The Jumbo 30-year average is still below the peak experienced at the outset of the pandemic, but is in territory not seen since May 2020.

All three averages have skyrocketed over the last eight months, taking them far above the lows notched last summer when a major dip dramatically sank rates. The 30-year average is currently an eye-popping 2.55 percentage points more expensive than the August valley, while the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year averages are up 2.67 and 1.51, respectively.

Refinance rates moved similarly Tuesday. The 30-year refi average dropped 19 points, the 15-year eight points, and the Jumbo 30-year refi average 13 points. The cost to refinance with a fixed-rate loan is currently up to 18 points more expensive than new purchase loans.