National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

After climbing more than a third of a percentage point earlier this week, the 30-year mortgage average dropped back Wednesday by 16 basis points, landing at 6.67%. For more than two months, the flagship average has been wavering between the five-month low of 6.11% hit in early February and the 20-year high of 7.58% notched in October.

Rates on 15-year loans also came down Wednesday, moving back below the 6% mark with a 13-basis-point decline to 5.91%. Like 30-year rates, the 15-year average has been moving around in a range between recent high and low marks of 7.03% in October, a 15-year peak, and 5.23% in February, a five-month low.

Once again, jumbo 30-year rates were flat. Holding at 5.77% for a fourth day, the jumbo 30-year average is within half a percentage point of October's 12-year-high of 6.27%.

Wednesday's refinancing rates showed similar movements to new purchase loans, with the 30-year refi average dipping 11 basis points, the 15-year refi average dropping 13 points, and jumbo 30-year refi rates again marching in place. The cost to refinance for 30 years is currently 33 basis points more expensive than 30-year new purchase rates.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge last September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.