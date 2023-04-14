Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - April 14, 2023: Rates Edge Lower

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Thirty-year mortgage rates shed another 8 basis points Thursday. After a bigger drop Wednesday, the flagship average has given up almost a quarter point, just a few days after hitting 6.83% early in the week. It now sits at 6.59%, keeping it squarely in the range between early February's five-month low of 6.11% and October's 20-year high of 7.58%.

The 15-year average also edged down Thursday, by a minor 4 basis points. Now averaging 5.87%, 15-year rates have also been moving around between recent high and low marks: 7.03% in October, a 15-year peak, and 5.23% in February, a five-month low.

For a fifth day, jumbo 30-year rates were flat. At 5.77%, the jumbo 30-year average is holding steady within half a percentage point of October's 12-year-high of 6.27%.

Refinancing rates moved even less than new purchase rates Thursday. The 30-year refi average dipped just 1 basis point and the 15-year refi average subtracted 4 points, while jumbo 30-year refi rates again marked time. The cost to refinance for 30 years is currently 40 basis points more expensive than 30-year new purchase rates.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge last September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.