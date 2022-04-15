National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700-760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

After climbing to a newsworthy peak Monday, the 30-year average has since receded. Tuesday and Wednesday saw 30-year rates shed more than a quarter of a point before Thursday saw rates rise, but only by a minor five basis points. The flagship average is now at 5.39% vs. Monday's 5.60%, which was the highest level registered for 30-year rates since August 2009.

The average on 15-year loans also rose Thursday, and has exceeded where it started the week. Now at 5.01%, the 15-year average is in its highest range since November 2018.



Jumbo 30-year rates held steady for a second day Thursday at 4.57%. The Jumbo 30-year average is still below the peak experienced at the outset of the pandemic, but is in territory not seen since May 2020.

All three averages have surged over the last eight months, taking them far above the lows enjoyed last summer when a major dip dramatically sank rates. The 30-year average is currently an eye-popping 2.50 percentage points more expensive than the August low point, while the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year averages are up 2.80 and 1.51, respectively.

Refinance rates were more mixed Thursday. The 30-year refi average rose a similar six points and the Jumbo 30-year average held steady. But the 15-year refi average declined six points. The cost to refinance with a fixed-rate loan is currently up to 15 points more expensive than new purchase loans.