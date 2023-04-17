Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - April 17, 2023: Rates Jump

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

After subtracting 24 basis points over two days last week, Friday's 30-year mortgage average jumped, adding back 22 points. Ending the week at 6.81%, the flagship average has been bobbing around for more than two months in a range between February's five-month low of 6.11% and October's 20-year high of 7.58%.

Friday's 15-year average meanwhile gained 16 basis points to rise back above the 6% mark. Like 30-year rates, the 15-year average has been wavering between a February low point and an October high point. The current average of 6.03% is just slightly closer to the five-month low of 5.23% registered about two months ago than to the 15-year peak of 7.03% reached in October.

After marching in place for a full week, jumbo 30-year rates finally showed some action. Gaining 13 basis points to reach 5.90%, the jumbo 30-year average is back to its highest mark since March 29, and is just slightly more than a third of a point below October's 12-year-high of 6.27%.

Friday's refinancing rates also moved up for every loan type, though the 30-year refi average climbed a less dramatic 11 basis points. Similar to their new purchase counterparts, the 15-year and jumbo 30-year refi averages each climbed 13 basis points. The cost to refinance for 30 years is currently 29 basis points more expensive than 30-year new purchase rates.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge last September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.