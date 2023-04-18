Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - April 18, 2023: Rates Rise Again

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Rates on 30-year loans added another 6 basis points Monday, piling on to a 22-point jump Friday. The two-day ascent has taken the average back up to 6.87%, its most expensive reading since March 22. Still, it continues a wavering pattern of the last two months, with the average moving around between February's five-month low of 6.11% and October's 20-year high of 7.58%.

The 15-year average gained similarly Monday, bumping up 7 basis points to 6.10%. Like its 30-year counterpart, the 15-year average has been yo-yoing between the bookends of a February five-month low (5.23%) and an October 15-year high (7.03%).

Jumbo 30-year rates were steady Monday, after climbing an eighth of a point Friday. Holding at 5.90%, the flagship jumbo average is sitting at its highest mark since March 29, which is only roughly a third of a point cheaper than October's 12-year-high of 6.27%.

Movement in refinancing rates was similar Monday to new purchase rates. The 30-year refi average tacked on 5 basis points and the 15-year average, 4 points. The jumbo 30-year refi average held still. The cost to refinance for 30 years is currently 28 basis points more expensive than 30-year new purchase rates.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge last September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.